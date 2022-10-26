TCC offers scholarship to provide free or low-cost child care for students

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College recently received more than $600,000 in grant funding to provide free or low-cost child care for students.

According to a press release, the grant from the Department of Education will be put towards the TCC Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Scholarship.

This scholarship will give qualified students reduced or no-cost child care starting Spring Semester 2023.

The CCAMPIS currently offers students with child minding at local child care centers. In the coming months, students will also be able to use the funds at TCC’s on-campus child care programs.

The application for the Spring Semester will be open from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. Students who will need ongoing assistance must reapply for the scholarship each semester.

