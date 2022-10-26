Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn reportedly targeting SEC West AD to fill same role for Tigers
While most of the attention at Auburn is on the future of football coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers still need to hire a new Athletic Director. Allen Greene resigned that position a couple of months ago and Rich McGlynn has been filling the role in an interim position since. On...
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
thecomeback.com
Auburn fans blast Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers have had some real struggles thus far this season, losing each of their last three conference games. Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was much of the same for Auburn, which has led to Tigers fans offering some brutal critiques of head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn reportedly nearing deal with new AD
Before Auburn makes any decisions about Bryan Harsin’s future with the football program, it will likely want to hire an Athletic Director first. And that day might be coming sooner than later. Earlier Saturday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Tigers were in “discussions” with Mississippi State AD John...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: The time has come for Auburn football to move on
There is no reason to wait, is there? The situation has clearly declared itself. Bryan Harsin is done as Auburn’s head coach. If there were any questions, they were answered Saturday when Arkansas won 41-27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a game that was not nearly even that close. Arkansas...
Thamel: Mississippi State AD John Cohen in Discussions With Auburn, Sources Confirm
MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen could be taking the same job at a different SEC institution.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans not thrilled with reported new AD hire on social media
Auburn may have found its new athletic director. He might not get the warmest welcome on The Plains, though. It’s being reported that AU is nearing a deal with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to take the same position at Auburn. On social media, Auburn fans aren’t exactly thrilled by the hire.
REPORTS: Auburn to hire Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen
Auburn's poaching the former Bulldogs AD for the same position on the Plains.
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn football player, Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
Former Auburn football letterwinner and longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday. He was 90 years old. University of Georgia officials announced that he died peacefully Friday afternoon in the presence of his wife and four children. A native of Mobile, Dooley was a standout athlete at McGill Catholic...
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen
Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn now has less than half of 2021 signees on roster after recent transfer portal entries
The outlook for Auburn is hardly a positive one in the midst of a lost season. There is very much the expectation that both the coaching staff and the roster will look a good bit different after this year and the signs of that are already beginning to show ahead of Week 9 action. At the point, the Tigers now have less than half of their 2021 signees on the roster with several recent transfer portal entries.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn swept in first home loss
In front of the largest crowd Auburn volleyball has hosted at Neville Arena this season, the Tigers fell in straight sets to No. 14 Florida (25-23, 25-18, 25-15). It was a battle for sole possession of first place in the SEC. Both Auburn and Florida came into the game with 7-2 conference records which, along with Kentucky, were tops in the league.
Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: PCA wins 4A volleyball title; Dothan football downs JD
BIRMINGHAM -- Prattville Christian rallied back from a second-set loss to win the school’s first-ever volleyball state championship with a 3-1 victory over Plainview on Thursday at Bill Harris Arena. The Panthers (38-19) employed a similar formula throughout the season to reach the finals for the first time: losing...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
Alexander City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Comments / 0