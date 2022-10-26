Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Walmart has a secret sales room where you can get up to 65% off – but the deals end in only three days’ time
WALMART has offered discounts of nearly 65 percent off selected items, but the sale ends in less than three days. The retail giant's Flash Picks offer weekly discounts on different products in electronics, beauty, kitchen, and more. But the sales will be gone in a flash, so it's worth looking...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
My Dollar Tree side hustle can easily earn you $1,000 per month – it’s very low risk but look for the ‘brands’
A TIKTOKER has shared a secret to earning money on the side with a low-risk side hustle that can easily make you $1,000 a month. Obinna is an online content creator who uses his social media accounts to document his "pursuit of financial freedom", according to his Instagram bio. More...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things in your living room you should get rid of.
As an expert on decorating, I think homeowners should move on from busy letter art, DVD-collection displays, heavy curtains, and all-gray aesthetics.
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
I’m a bargain hunter – I found three items at Walmart for just $1 each, the simple step to sort through the price tags
FINDING discounts isn’t that uncommon at Walmart, with a shopper scoring big markdowns on items by just using a simple phone trick. At the retail chain, shoppers can often discover items discounted in clearance. Like Walmart, many others stores have clearance deals, which are designed to get the consumer...
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
laptopmag.com
Shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other stores
Black Friday isn't until Nov. 25 and holiday pricing is surfacing earlier than ever before. Electronics retailers are wasting no time slashing prices on their inventory to make way for next-gen tech. More people are shopping super early this year to dodge potential price hikes and stock shortages. Remember last...
Comments / 0