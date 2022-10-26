HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An "act of vandalism" at Huntsville High caused a chemical reaction that brought law enforcement, fire officials, and paramedics to the school. It was brought to our attention that students committed an act of vandalism that caused a chemical reaction in a restroom. Our team immediately contacted law enforcement and fire department officials to inform them of the incident, and they are on scene. There are currently no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air at this time.

