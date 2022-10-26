Read full article on original website
Related
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
'Common' things that happen in other countries that would simply terrify Americans
Talk about a different perspective.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
Age of Empires' most beloved spin-off is getting a definitive edition
Age of Mythology replaces kings and queens with gods and monsters.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Ending Explained: Evil Cannot Die
Damien Leone is at the peak of his horror game with Terrifier 2, an old-school splatter fest that’s definitely not for weak stomachs. However, while it’s delicious to see Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) wreak havoc during Halloween, sometimes it feels like he took the violence too far because the story of Terrifier 2 also came out butchered. There are many inexplicable events and supernatural coincidences in Terrifier 2, so much so that fans might leave theaters wondering what exactly happened during that vicious ending. While much of the sequel will remain a mystery for now, we are here to gather all the clues and explain what happened at the end of Terrifier 2.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: XVI. HOW THE BEAST FOLK TASTE BLOOD
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My inexperience as a writer betrays me, and I wander from the thread of my story. After I had breakfasted with Montgomery, he took...
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Sodom's 40 Years Of War: a brutal and bruising re-thrash of four decades of diehard metal
Why you can trust Louder Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. When it comes to myopic, diehard heavy metal evangelism, few can compete with Sodom. After four decades of being thrash’s most gnarly figureheads, the German band haven’t come close to running out of steam, and this collection of retrospective re-records is as brutal and bruising as anything in their catalogue.
ComicBook
Sonic Prime Reveals Rouge The Bat Design and Fans Are Cheering
Sonic Prime just dropped some character posters for the Netflix series. Rouge the Bat has a new design and a lot of fans are feeling the new look. Sonic has been through so many iterations over the last few years and it feels like this just the latest crack at someone trying to freshen up the blue hedgehog. Unlike the Sonic Boom era, the fans seem to be taken with the new direction. A bunch of people suspected viewers might be upset to see the changes to Rogue's design. But, on the whole, its been very positive. Check out some of the most interesting reactions down below!
ComicBook
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
dotesports.com
MTG Brother’s War signpost Uncommon Yotian Dissident outlines the G/W archetype
Coming off the well-regarded Dominaria United, the Limited format in Magic: The Gathering’s next set, Brother’s War, has some lofty expectations to live up to. Unlike Dominaria United, Brother’s War will have a heavy Artifact focus, with many decks likely relying on valuable colorless cards or flexible Artifacts with prototype. Each color pair will synergize with Artifacts differently, which will be the key distinction between archetypes in the set.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever
Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.
ComicBook
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Gameplay Trailer
Humanity finds an unlikely hero in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider’s oppressed world; authoritarians have built super soldiers as weapons of war, but their creators have sealed their fate by bringing the warrior known as Moonrider online. Conceived as a tool to uphold a totalitarian state, the Moonrider has rejected its intended purpose, instead choosing a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers.
Satanists, Otakus Slam Right Wing Personality Matt Walsh for Calling Anime ‘Satanic’
Conservative talk show host Matt Walsh landed in hot water with otakus and Satanists alike after condemning anime as "satanic." Anime is defined as "a style of Japanese animation" or "a style of animation originating in Japan." In a clip circulating on Twitter, Walsh is asked his opinion on anime....
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Comments / 0