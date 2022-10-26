ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Bermuda Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

By Patrick McDonald
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
CBS Sports

How to watch Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-1; Marshall 4-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy