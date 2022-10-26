2022 Bermuda Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-1; Marshall 4-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO