ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink

By Grace Kay, Kali Hays
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtVFf_0ine20FG00
Elon Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter's Headquarters Twitter
  • Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters.
  • Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week.
  • The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face a trial.

Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying what appears to be a bathroom sink on Wednesday.

The video shows the billionaire laughing and talking to someone out of view of the camera. Musk captioned the video: "Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!"

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter Chief Marketing Officer and Head of People Leslie Berland sent out an email notifying employees that Musk would be in the office over the course of the week, a source who received the email told Insider.

Hi Team, As you'll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive into the important work you all do. If you're in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you'll all hear directly from him on Friday.

I'll be in the SF office shortly too, excited to see all of you!

Musk also changed his bio on Twitter to "Chief Twit" on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the Tesla CEO said on Twitter that he has been back to "spare bedroom/couch surfing at a friend's house in Silicon Valley."

The billionaire has until Friday to close the deal. Earlier this month, the Delaware judge overseeing the court case gave the two parties until 5 p.m. ET on October 28 to agree to a new deal or the case will resume in a five-day trial in November.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the banks in charge of the debt-financing are in the process of signing the documents and Musk had promised the deal would close by Friday.

Comments / 64

Jerry Vyto Schultz
3d ago

Elon is the best. All of you liberal trolls should learn from this man. He's worth billions and you already ran through you $4,500 in stimulus checks 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(23)
27
J Wales
3d ago

….Elon will clean house……no more Republicans being locked out for political views….

Reply(3)
12
MUSTANG99
3d ago

Hopefully all the Democrat trolls will be held to the same standard everyone else is.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Business Insider

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Business Insider

Business Insider

696K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy