Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.
A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.
Xbox boss says that the current metaverse is a 'poorly built video game' and is 'not how I want to spend my time'
Xbox chief Phil Spencer compared the metaverse to a "poorly built video game" and a "living room." He said it's "not how I want to spend my time" at a conference on Wednesday. But he added that the metaverse is in "the early stage" and would "evolve." Phil Spencer, head...
