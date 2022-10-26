ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I visited the Toys 'R' Us revival store in Macy's. It had every toy you could think of, and it made me feel like a kid again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2mXp_0ine1yZc00
  • Macy's is on track to launch more than 400 Toys 'R' Us locations in its US department stores.
  • The partnership is the revival the toy retailer has desperately needed since going bankrupt in 2017.
  • The store was the perfect mix of nostalgic and up-to-date, and it made me want to be a kid again.

This holiday season, Macy's launched over 400 in-store Toys 'R' Us shops in select locations across the country in an effort to expand the toy portion of its business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTAHu_0ine1yZc00

Source: Insider

For Toys ‘R’ Us, the newly formed partnership is a second chance at a comeback. After failing to refinance its mounting debt in 2017, the company was forced to shutter its over 700 locations for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO7or_0ine1yZc00

Source: Insider

I decided to check out the revival store to see if the collaboration has what it takes for Toys 'R' Us to be able to reclaim its toy-store throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSnTo_0ine1yZc00

To get the full experience, I went to the Herald Square Macy's flagship store in New York City, which is the site of the largest Toys 'R' Us shop, spanning 14,000 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AU7gl_0ine1yZc00

Source: Forbes

Once I entered the building, it wasn't hard to find signs pointing me in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xDwV_0ine1yZc00

I took the elevators embossed with the Toys 'R' Us logo up to the seventh floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzrcG_0ine1yZc00

The entrance, which was in the women's-clothing section, was hard to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0nQK_0ine1yZc00

The store layout is cleverly designed so that shoppers have to walk through Macy's children's clothing section before reaching the toy store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlvC6_0ine1yZc00

Children's outfits ranging from sports jerseys to winter coats were on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjLiC_0ine1yZc00

I also passed an in-store Carvel ice cream shop…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdC3E_0ine1yZc00

…and an Auntie Anne's pretzel shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQRCn_0ine1yZc00

After walking through the clothing section, I finally came across more signs reassuring me that I was headed in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oikH_0ine1yZc00

A brightly lit Toys 'R' Us sign glowed overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftu4S_0ine1yZc00

I recognized a statue of the Toys 'R' Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. I hadn't seen an image of Geoffrey since my childhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XlQh_0ine1yZc00

From my first steps into the toy section, I could already tell it was designed to be a kid's paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nzb0W_0ine1yZc00

There were shelves stacked high with Spiderman and Thor figurines from the Marvel franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bejVZ_0ine1yZc00

Also available for purchase were wands and stuffed-animal owls from the 'Harry Potter' series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj1K4_0ine1yZc00

The 'Star Wars' area featured Boba Fett helmets and lightsabers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1qIN_0ine1yZc00

I thought the Baby Yoda dolls were particularly cute to look at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IQTy_0ine1yZc00

The store had a large collection of Legos, including a human-sized Statue of Liberty...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXsKv_0ine1yZc00

…and a replica of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U38z1_0ine1yZc00

…complete with the turkey float.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O84J_0ine1yZc00

While the displays were off limits, there were Lego play stations close by for kids to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hloa_0ine1yZc00

There was also no shortage of stuffed animals on the premises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sflGn_0ine1yZc00

I came across a giant tiger, a llama, and a brown bear enjoying each other's company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oj2cW_0ine1yZc00

Some large statues of popular children's TV show characters, like this one of Thomas the Tank Engine, offered parents the perfect place for a quick photoshoot with their kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5GDR_0ine1yZc00

There was also a 'Paw Patrol' display that was a perfect prop for a photo opp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0fJI_0ine1yZc00

Like the original Toys 'R' Us stores I grew up going to, this one had toys for a wide range of age groups...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZl4g_0ine1yZc00

... although many of the toys for sale didn't exist when I was a kid, such as these LOL Surprise! Dolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352ADF_0ine1yZc00

There's also a large play structure for kids inside the Toys 'R' Us store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F4k5_0ine1yZc00

The area is called 'Geoffrey's Playground' and was complete with a bright yellow taxicab with Geoffrey himself sitting in the passenger's seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTJNN_0ine1yZc00

A traffic light and a sign warned shoppers that there were 'kids at play' in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2GZo_0ine1yZc00

There were also large craft tables for children and parents to play with toys like Play-Doh or Mr. Potato Head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IGRF_0ine1yZc00

A kinetic sand station was set up close by, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVH2H_0ine1yZc00

Older children can stop by the Nerf tent and participate in an aiming game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yc6J_0ine1yZc00

The outdoor-play area had all the usual recreational toys, like skateboards and Razor scooters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlizk_0ine1yZc00

I was taken off-guard by the hoverboard section close by, which made me realize how much children's toys have changed since I was a kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inO8t_0ine1yZc00

Even the Barbie Dreamhouse I remember longing for as a child has been upgraded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxSK7_0ine1yZc00

The house now features a water slide and an outdoor pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvsxw_0ine1yZc00

As children ran around the store enthusiastically, some parents took a moment to relax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHDU5_0ine1yZc00

The checkout line was relatively fast, even though just one employee was ringing customers up while I was there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1h3j_0ine1yZc00

On my way out of the store, I saw a sign that perfectly summed up my experience at the revival store. It was the iconic jingle: 'I don't want to grow up. I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn7Hw_0ine1yZc00

The Macy's collaboration nailed its mission to appeal to a new young customer base by offering a vast selection of toys and large play areas to keep them entertained. It also satisfied the nostalgic feeling for adults of walking into a Toys 'R' Us that I hadn't even realized I'd been missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dg4iD_0ine1yZc00

As I left the store, my only complaint was that I wasn't able to travel back in time so that my kid self could have enjoyed it too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEvFH_0ine1yZc00

