weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Curry County Coast, including beaches from Port Orford southward. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves, leading to larger and unexpected waves expected along the coast during the morning hours. Larger breaking waves from 15 to 20 feet during the afternoon and evening hours. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
