Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Spanish Fort, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baldwin County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baldwin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Baldwin. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette, Foley, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Clay City, Marlow, Belforest, River Park, Montrose and Rosinton.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson TORNADO WATCH 558 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GAUTIER, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, AND ST. MARTIN.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor will continue on a slow decline, remaining within Moderate Flood Stage well into next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sat 8 pm 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.5
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near State Line, or 14 miles west of Chatom, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Millry and Buckatunna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:56:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Alabama.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin and tributaries. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon during times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 00:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers continue across the Haines area. A wind shift to the south is expected during the day Sunday which will cause warming and a change to mainly rain.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through next week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.3 Sat 8 pm 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.1
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Williams Locally dense fog early this morning Locally dense fog had formed overnight along with areas of fog near the Michigan border from Hillsdale to Wauseon. The fog should lift by 10 AM EDT. If you are traveling this morning, watch out for areas of fog with some locally dense fog in this area.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/11 AM 7.1 1.5 1.3 3 Minor 31/12 AM 5.3 -0.3 0.5 2 None 31/01 PM 6.6 1.0 0.6 2 None 01/01 AM 5.3 -0.3 0.6 2 None 01/02 PM 6.0 0.4 0.1 2 None 02/02 AM 5.0 -0.6 0.2 2 None
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 PM 6.2 1.7 1.0 3 Minor 31/12 AM 4.8 0.3 0.9 2-3 None 31/01 PM 5.8 1.3 0.8 2 None 01/01 AM 4.7 0.2 0.8 2-3 None 01/02 PM 5.3 0.8 0.4 3 None 02/02 AM 4.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Barnstable by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnstable FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Barnstable MA County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Curry County Coast, including beaches from Port Orford southward. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 520AM and 630PM.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0