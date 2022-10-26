Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
chainstoreage.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
okcfox.com
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
yukonprogressnews.com
Where do you really live?
One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
okctalk.com
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
Bold burglary caught on camera after breaking into popular Oklahoma City restaurant, suspect falls through ceiling
A burglar snuck into a popular Oklahoma City restaurant, and it was all caught on camera. Security footage shows a thief breaking in and falling through the ceiling. It happened Wednesday night at “Off the Hook” restaurant on Britton Road and Broadway extension.
news9.com
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
405magazine.com
7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 27-31
Keep your Hallow-weekend open to attend these haunting events! Celebrate All Hallows Eve and the final days of spooky season with us in Oklahoma City. Visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on Norman’s OU campus for an after-hours Halloween party, only for adults. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes while you experience Factory Obscura’s newest Synesthesia installation, created to touch, climb on and immerse oneself within the museum’s exhibits. 7–9 p.m., 555 Elm Ave., Norman, OK.
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
Unbeaten Union Hosts Edmond Memorial
Unbeaten Union hosted Edmond Memorial on Friday. The final, 52 to 21 Union wins. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City firefighters battle house fire on NW 29th Street
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning in the 1900 block of NW 29th Street. The fire started in the back of the home near an electrical box that hooks up to the home. Crews believe the fire was electrical in nature. Two...
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Oklahoma City, OK Feb 24th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale code everyone has been asking for is here: This is your best chance to get The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets earlier than the public. You might not get another chance to watch The Soul II Soul Tour’s musical in Oklahoma City so make sure that you use this presale passcode !
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
okcfox.com
Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
Comments / 3