Edmond, OK

chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC

Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Where do you really live?

One of the highlights from one of my favorite movies years ago offered the opinion that America is advanced citizenship, you gotta want it bad. Sometimes, it feels that Yukon fits in that boat. Newcomers have arrived by the thousands in Canadian County, many of whom believe they live in...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 27-31

Keep your Hallow-weekend open to attend these haunting events! Celebrate All Hallows Eve and the final days of spooky season with us in Oklahoma City. Visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on Norman’s OU campus for an after-hours Halloween party, only for adults. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes while you experience Factory Obscura’s newest Synesthesia installation, created to touch, climb on and immerse oneself within the museum’s exhibits. 7–9 p.m., 555 Elm Ave., Norman, OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber

A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in Friday morning wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash around 3:10 Friday morning near I-44 just south of Southwest 59th Street. Officials say Luis Ruiz-Esquivel lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

