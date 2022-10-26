The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.

