Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and while Buffalo could certainly make some moves to try and improve their chances at holding onto the top spot in the AFC, Allen is presumably not going anywhere. The mobile threat earned back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 5 and 6 before the Bills had a bye in Week 7.

Allen currently ranks first in the NFL in passing yards per game (330.0) and second in passing touchdowns (17) and passer rating (109.1). Whatever defensive schemes that coaching staffs have thrown his way this fall, Allen hasn't been slowed down yet.

The Wyoming product and the rest of his Bills teammates will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 on "Sunday Night Football." They are currently double-digit favorites over the visiting Packers.

