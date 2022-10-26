Read full article on original website
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Magma on Mars likely, study finds
Since 2018, when the NASA InSight Mission deployed the SEIS seismometer on the surface of Mars, seismologists and geophysicists at ETH Zurich have been listening to the seismic pings of more than 1,300 marsquakes. Again and again, the researchers registered smaller and larger marsquakes. A detailed analysis of the quakes'...
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
First online database of photocharged materials developed for battery research
Materials chemistry is a rapidly evolving area of research, with thousands of various semiconductors, and more materials being added all the time. What material among this variety would be the best for application in solar batteries, for example? How should such a material look like if it has not yet been synthesized?
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Social mammals evolve faster than solitary ones, according to new study of evolution
A groundbreaking new research project has analyzed the evolution of the placental mammal skull using 3D scans of 322 specimens housed in more than 20 international museum collections, and crafted a new model of how mammals diversified based on the emerging patterns. By gathering data on the skulls of all...
New experimental method IR-DOSY reveals molecular structure and size
Researchers at the University of Amsterdam have developed a novel approach to infrared spectroscopy that enables simultaneous characterization of molecular structure and size. Called Infrared Diffusion-Ordered Spectroscopy (IR-DOSY), the method nicely separates molecules with different sizes into distinct sets of IR peaks. Reporting on IR-DOSY in a paper that has...
Synthesizing quantum nanomagnets via metal-free multi-porphyrin systems
A team of researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, working with a pair of colleagues from Harvard University, has developed a new way to synthesize single quantum nanomagnets that are based on metal-free, multi-porphyrin systems. In their paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry, the group describes their method and possible uses for it.
A molecular-based, finite-state machine
A small team of researchers at the University of Manchester has developed a technique for creating a molecular-based, finite-state machine. Their research was published in the journal Nature. In computer science, there is a virtual device known as a Turing machine, developed by Alan Turing as a way to envision...
Revealing the structure of the light-harvesting phycobilisome of cyanobacterium
The structure of the "antenna" that a blue-green alga uses to harvest light has been determined by RIKEN researchers and compared with those of four other species. In addition to providing clues about the evolution and diversity of cyanobacteria, this research could inform the development of efficient photoreactive compounds. The...
Proof-of-concept study advances potential new way to deliver gene therapy
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have successfully used a cell's natural process for making proteins to "slide" genetic instructions into a cell and produce critical proteins missing from those cells. If further studies verify their proof-of-concept results, the scientists may have a new method for targeting specific cell types for a variety of disorders that could be treated with gene therapies. Such disorders include neurodegenerative diseases that affect the brain, including Alzheimer's disease, forms of blindness and some cancers.
Researchers compress light 12 times below the diffraction limit in a dielectric material
Until recently, it was widely believed among physicists that it was impossible to compress light below the so-called diffraction limit (see below), except when using metal nanoparticles, which unfortunately also absorb light. It therefore seemed impossible to compress light strongly in dielectric materials such as silicon, which are key materials in information technologies and come with the important advantage that they do not absorb light.
Unique high-throughput approach improves the design of new protein structures
Northwestern Medicine investigators have solved a challenging protein design puzzle using a unique high-throughput approach, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The approach could enhance the development of new therapeutics and biotechnology tools, according to Gabriel Rocklin, Ph.D., assistant professor of Pharmacology and...
New research shows three distinct attitudes toward improving stormwater management
Climate predictions suggest the mid-Atlantic will face more frequent and severe rainstorms in coming years. This leads to the question of what to do with all that additional rainwater. Throughout the region, many places are already facing more powerful floods that overwhelm the pipes and drainage systems built to handle stormwater.
Nano-sized islands open possibilities for application of single-atom catalysts
A new method to anchor single atoms of platinum-group metals on nanometer-sized islands allows for efficiently using these expensive metals as catalysts for a wide variety of applications. Reporting in the journal Nature, researchers showed that platinum atoms could be confined on small cerium-oxide islands within a porous material to...
Theoretical methods for femtomagnetism and ultrafast spintronics
Today's society relies on the processing and storage of large amounts of data. The urgent need for increased data storage capacity and the booming energy consumption of data centers requires the optimization and innovation of magnetic data storage devices, in which data is stored in the orientation of tiny magnetic domains. Specifically, the aim is to reduce energy consumption and enable higher data reading and writing speeds.
Study shows hazardous herbicide chemical goes airborne
"Dicamba drift"—the movement of the herbicide dicamba off crops through the atmosphere—can result in unintentional damage to neighboring plants. To prevent dicamba drift, other chemicals, typically amines, are mixed with dicamba to "lock" it in place and prevent it from volatilizing, or turning into a vapor that more easily moves in the atmosphere.
