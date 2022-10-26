ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

NBC4 Columbus

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested after Barricaded in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his Office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun. Deputies were dispatched to...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
LUCASVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

WSAZ

Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with a suspect armed with an assault rifle

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself. Authorities on...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Hillcrest Apartments in Charleston. The Charleston police department said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening. Apartment resident Angel Allen said the shooting happened right outside her home...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
peakofohio.com

Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges

A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

