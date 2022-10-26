Read full article on original website
Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested after Barricaded in West Portsmouth
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his Office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun. Deputies were dispatched to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
Portsmouth Times
Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville
On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Charleston shooting incident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers report one person was injured following a shooting incident in Charleston late Friday night. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive East just before midnight, according to dispatchers. Police report a male victim left the scene to attain medical treatment in...
wchstv.com
Police: Incident in Huntington not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:03 p.m. 10/28/22. Huntington police said officers have determined that an incident on Friday was not a shooting as dispatchers initially reported. Police responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street where dispatchers said a person was injured. No further details were immediately available.
wchstv.com
Two former Pike County, Ohio, deputies indicted in excessive force case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week in a case where a former Pike County, Ohio, deputy is accused of using excessive force against a person who was restrained and in custody, prosecutors said. Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon...
WSAZ
Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with a suspect armed with an assault rifle
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself. Authorities on...
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Metro 911 dispatchers, one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Hillcrest Apartments in Charleston. The Charleston police department said the injuries to the victim are not life-threatening. Apartment resident Angel Allen said the shooting happened right outside her home...
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Victim leaves scene of Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m. CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there. Metro 911 does not have further information […]
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
WSAZ
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after the Ironton Police Department says he allegedly killed a man, hid evidence and led police on a chase. Officers say Kace Pleasant, 22, has been charged with murder, failure to comply with a police officer and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Harold Pleasant, 73.
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
WSAZ
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
peakofohio.com
Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges
A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
