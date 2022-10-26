ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Greater Milwaukee Today

Brandon Johnson, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s newest progressive challenger, contends she’s ‘disconnected ... with working people’

CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will run for Chicago mayor, adding another progressive challenger to the field of 2023 candidates and raising the prospect of a rematch between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson’s announcement early Thursday is not a surprise. At a recent...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

West Rogers Park school named after slaveowner to be renamed

CHICAGO — A school in West Rogers Park is being renamed after a unanimous vote by the Chicago Board of Education. Daniel Boone Elementary School, located at 6710 N Washtenaw Avenue, will now be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts. The school had been named after the slaveowner for nearly a century. A 2020 review […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot

NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Fourth-floor addition to residential building in Jefferson Park, truck rental parking in Norwood Park among area’s zoning-related proposals

A fourth-floor addition to a multi-family building in Jefferson Park and the parking of rental trucks in a commercial lot in Norwood Park are among the recent zoning-related proposals on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Oct. 21 meeting approved a variation request to...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer

Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
DES PLAINES, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
CHICAGO, IL

