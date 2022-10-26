Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in
We're taking a deeper look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's proposed budget increase for Chicago Police Department.
Austin Weekly News
West Sider, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson Is Running For Chicago Mayor: ‘We Are Going To Bring A Revival To This City’
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, long floated as a potential mayoral candidate, has launched his bid for City Hall. Johnson, a middle school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, announced his candidacy for mayor at a kickoff event Thursday morning at Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St. More than 100...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brandon Johnson, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s newest progressive challenger, contends she’s ‘disconnected ... with working people’
CHICAGO — Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will run for Chicago mayor, adding another progressive challenger to the field of 2023 candidates and raising the prospect of a rematch between the Chicago Teachers Union and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson’s announcement early Thursday is not a surprise. At a recent...
Chicago mayoral politics take center stage at city council meeting over vote for education chair
A routine city council meeting suddenly turned testy when the mayor called for a vote to install retiring Alderman James Cappleman into the vacant position of chairman of the Education Committee.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Board of Education votes unanimously to take over Urban Prep's Bronzeville, Englewood campuses
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to take over two campuses of the charter school, Urban Prep. The district cited financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct allegations against the charter's founder and former CEO, as well as other issues. "I don’t think Urban Prep should be taken...
West Rogers Park school named after slaveowner to be renamed
CHICAGO — A school in West Rogers Park is being renamed after a unanimous vote by the Chicago Board of Education. Daniel Boone Elementary School, located at 6710 N Washtenaw Avenue, will now be called Mosaic School of Fine Arts. The school had been named after the slaveowner for nearly a century. A 2020 review […]
Pop! Heights Park opens Saturday on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new park is bringing a pop of color and vitality to the Far South Side. POP! Heights Park on 112th and South Halsted opens SaturdayIt's meant to be a gathering spot for people living in Roseland, Morgan Park, and West Pullman.Far South Community Development Director Katanya Raby says the park will bring new opportunities for future development. "Hopefully, it will attract more developers to the area, more homeowners who are looking to purchase homes, Roseland and East Morgan Park, and West Pullman has a great housing stock so hopefully we'll attract more people to...
blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
nadignewspapers.com
Fourth-floor addition to residential building in Jefferson Park, truck rental parking in Norwood Park among area’s zoning-related proposals
A fourth-floor addition to a multi-family building in Jefferson Park and the parking of rental trucks in a commercial lot in Norwood Park are among the recent zoning-related proposals on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side. The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Oct. 21 meeting approved a variation request to...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Van Stamos named Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's chief medical officer
Van Stamos, MD, was named chief medical officer of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute, according to an Oct. 28 announcement in the Daily Herald. Dr. Stamos joined IBJI in 2002 and specializes in adult hip and knee reconstruction and replacement. He held other leadership positions at the practice during his time at IBJI.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrat Mayor Wants to Give Herself a Pay Raise Despite City’s Rampant Crime
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is lobbying for a raise to her $216,000 salary, according to the Chicago Sun Times, despite the city’s crime problem worsening considerably under her leadership. The Mayor’s salary hasn’t changed since 2005, but Lightfoot’s new budget proposal includes an annual salary adjustment equivalent to...
Lightfoot proposes annual pay raise for Chicago’s mayor capped at 5%
Chicago’s mayor hasn’t gotten a pay raise since 2006. Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot have all been paid $216,210 a year, but Lightfoot is proposing the raise be capped at 5% for the position.
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Owners of Rogers Park senior complex fined $1,500 after 3 die during heat wave: report
CHICAGO — The owners of a Rogers Park senior complex where three women died during a heat wave were fined $1500, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 76-year-old Delores McNeely, 72-year-old Gwendolyn Osbourne, and 68-year-old Janice Reed. The women were found dead on May 14 […]
Burial ceremony held for 163 unidentified deceased people
To ensure that people who recently died in Cook County and had no one to mourn them received dignified burials, county leaders and representatives of the Catholic Church teamed up for a special service at a cemetery on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
