Nicole Marie Veal
3d ago
I swear this country is so faulty. We need to hold people accountable. How many people have to be hurt or killed for people to be held responsible. Disgusting.
23
I’m just here wasting time ?
3d ago
Judges have an obligation to follow the law. A rally isn’t a bad idea but the protesters are at the wrong place. They need to be heard in Olympia where the state laws are made.
14
zbr1
3d ago
This is a direct law change from soft on crime democrats currently in office. Midterms are here and now is the time to remind politicians citizens safety is important.
15
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
Police arrest Beaverton man accused of killing mother
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in their home. Police arrested Jason Lee Nye, 41, on Oct. 27 and he was taken to the Washington County Jail. He's facing a charge of second-degree murder. Officers responded to the...
Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
kptv.com
Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Chronicle
Washington Massage Therapist Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Inappropriate Touching
A Vancouver massage therapist was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for inappropriately touching six female clients during massages between January 2017 and August 2019. Raymond A. Knutson, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 in Clark County Superior Court to six counts of indecent liberties without forcible compulsion under the...
Chronicle
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
kptv.com
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Woman slashed, man shot as suspect undertakes vicious ‘suicide by cop’ attack, prosecutors say
A man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed his ex-partner’s face and shot her son in the gut during a bloody home invasion Monday in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, Multnomah County prosecutors say. Patrick K. Shorb had envisioned the rampage ending with his own death in...
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
Comments / 10