Easton police shoot a man wielding a knife and injure another resident

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday. Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.   According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.   Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
BPD officers arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man with a loaded gun in Dorchester after conducting a traffic stop, they said. At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a car driving without its headlights on. Officers stopped the car and found a loaded Ruger LCP 380firearm with one round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. Officers then arrested Donnelle Joyner on firearms charges.
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
Malden Police arrest 2 in connection with multiple armed robberies

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies across Malden over several months, Malden Police announced. Det. Bobby DiSalvatore led an ad hoc task force with State Police, FBI and Malden Police detectives to observe the man’s behavior over several days.
14-year-old boy with autism reported missing found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police sought the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 14-year-old boy from South Boston with autism. At 5:08 p.m. police said they were canceling the alert, as Ernstoff had returned home safely. Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen Saturday at around 10:11 a.m. in...
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Boston Police warn of spike in reports of spiked drinks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are calling on their elected leaders to step up and fight the spike in reports of spiked drinks in the city’s bars and on college campuses. “It’s clearly an issue that we’re seeing and hearing about across the city,” one woman testified in a City Council meeting on the issue.
