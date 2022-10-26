Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
whdh.com
Easton police shoot a man wielding a knife and injure another resident
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday. Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
whdh.com
BPD officers arrest man with loaded gun after traffic stop
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man with a loaded gun in Dorchester after conducting a traffic stop, they said. At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers noticed a car driving without its headlights on. Officers stopped the car and found a loaded Ruger LCP 380firearm with one round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. Officers then arrested Donnelle Joyner on firearms charges.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
westernmassnews.com
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Just One Station: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to suspicious death in Manchester, N.H., police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Saturday, leading to a death Manchester police called “suspicious.”. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on South Willow Street, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Saturday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
whdh.com
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
whdh.com
Malden Police arrest 2 in connection with multiple armed robberies
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies across Malden over several months, Malden Police announced. Det. Bobby DiSalvatore led an ad hoc task force with State Police, FBI and Malden Police detectives to observe the man’s behavior over several days.
whdh.com
14-year-old boy with autism reported missing found safe
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police sought the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 14-year-old boy from South Boston with autism. At 5:08 p.m. police said they were canceling the alert, as Ernstoff had returned home safely. Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen Saturday at around 10:11 a.m. in...
Man facing charges after crashing car into living room of Clinton home during police pursuit
CLINTON, Mass. — A speeding driver who attempted to evade police officers during a multi-town pursuit lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and barreled into a home in Clinton on Wednesday night, authorities said. Mitchell Gary Brown, 26, of Leominster, is slated to be arraigned Thursday...
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police responded to a business at 360 Franklin St. on Tuesday, for a report of a former employee trespassing shortly before 4:20 PM. The David Clark Company is at 360 Franklin Street. The caller making the report reported that Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston, was urinating on...
whdh.com
Taunton Police investigating suspicious item found at Dunkin’ believed to be hoax
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Taunton Police and a State Police Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ on Broadway Thursday afternoon that they believe to be a hoax. Shortly before 1 p.m., Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from a Dunkin’ employee who...
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
East Longmeadow man arrested for ten outstanding warrants, assaulting officers
An East Longmeadow man with ten outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday morning.
whdh.com
Boston Police warn of spike in reports of spiked drinks
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians are calling on their elected leaders to step up and fight the spike in reports of spiked drinks in the city’s bars and on college campuses. “It’s clearly an issue that we’re seeing and hearing about across the city,” one woman testified in a City Council meeting on the issue.
