Excitement for Halloween grows in the Tri-State!

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT),- Halloween is only days away, and the excitement is growing in the Tri-state. Dressing in costume while being with those close to you is a fun time. This is a day of expressive imagination, so you can dress as whoever or whatever you want to be.

Participating in Halloween festivities allows people to take a 24-hour break from their regular routine. ForbesWomen News Letter reports, Halloween spending is projected to hit a record $10.6 Billion for 2022.

Halloween brings back good memories for many people like:

Painting or carving pumpkins

Making s’mores

Decorate Halloween themed cookies and cupcakes

Handing out candy to trick or treaters

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).