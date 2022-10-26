ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement for Halloween grows in the Tri-State!

By Michael McKay
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8lbU_0indya4J00

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT),- Halloween is only days away, and the excitement is growing in the Tri-state. Dressing in costume while being with those close to you is a fun time. This is a day of expressive imagination, so you can dress as whoever or whatever you want to be.

McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal

Participating in Halloween festivities allows people to take a 24-hour break from their regular routine. ForbesWomen News Letter reports, Halloween spending is projected to hit a record $10.6 Billion for 2022.

Halloween brings back good memories for many people like:

  • Painting or carving pumpkins
  • Making s’mores
  • Decorate Halloween themed cookies and cupcakes
  • Handing out candy to trick or treaters

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson business throws Halloween ribbon cutting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two years and two locations later, a Henderson business is getting a new start on Halloween. “A costumed Halloween ribbon cutting on a dark and drizzly morning was delightfully on brand for welcoming Corkscrew Curiosities as a new Chamber member and new Main Street business today!” says the Henderson KY Chamber […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets. There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

PHOTOS: Costumed canines take over Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A parade of pooches made their way through an Evansville neighborhood over the weekend. The Alvord Boulevard Neighborhood Association held their annual Halloween pet parade on Sunday. Dogs wore a variety of fun costumes, with some dressing up as pirates, pumpkins and even pigs. There were food trucks on hand to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Most Wanted’ man caught a month later outside Wabash County

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A 38-year-old man is back behind bars after deputies say he was caught during a search that stretched back to late September. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office placed Anthony S. Harms onto their “Most Wanted” list after he was wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Battery. The warrant, which was […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect

DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

OCSO: Outstanding warrants lead to drug charges

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Beaver Dam Police Department worked together to arrest two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. OCSO says on October 30, the Pennyrile Narcotics task force and a K-9 conducted a traffic stop in Beaver Dam which resulted in the seizure […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Several Tri-State schools on two hour delay

GIBSON CO., Ind. – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has announced via twitter that North, South and East Gibson schools are under a two hour delay due to heavy fog in the area. They join Pike County Schools, North and South Knox County Schools, and Vincennes Community Schools on a two hour delay this Tuesday […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy