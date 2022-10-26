Read full article on original website
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John Calhoun
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in Savannah
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night
3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia
wtoc.com
Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant. Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year. This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes...
wtoc.com
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event
You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
wtoc.com
Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October ended early for the Braves this year, but the familiar fall sports party in Thunderbolt continues with a different team leading the way for local fans to help a local non-profit while cheering above Victory Drive. This year, the Braves broke John Henderson’s heart. But...
wtoc.com
Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids across the area had the chance to get a head start on Trick or Treating today, with the help of a local business. Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event, where local businesses were able to set up shop and pass out candy to kids.
wtoc.com
‘It gives people a sense of belonging:’ Pride Festival returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah was decked out in rainbow colors this evening as Savannah Pride made its return to Ellis Square. This was the first night the festival returned to Savannah since the pandemic. Organizers and people who attended the event all say that this event’s return has...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Miss Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization. The Miss Springfield Scholarship Competition is an official Miss America Local Competition and it’s happening this weekend in Springfield. Kelsey Hollis, who has earned the title...
wtoc.com
Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Rose
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves. So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for...
wtoc.com
End Zone: Scores for Week 11 of high school football
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 11 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
wtoc.com
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
wtoc.com
Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to...
wtoc.com
Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Highlights and Final Scores for Oct. 27-28
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School football highlights and scores from Thursday, October 27 & Friday, October 28.
