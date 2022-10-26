ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Accessibility Renovations Underway at Popular Iowa Park

The construction of what is called the "most accessible park in the country" is now underway, right here in the Hawkeye state. Radio Iowa says the park is on the North Shore of Easter Lake Park in Polk County. Polk County Conservation Director Richard Leopold said the new project came about through discussions on how to improve the area.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?

Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
IOWA STATE
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)

It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
IOWA STATE
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
You Have To See This Iowa Man’s Insane Halloween Decorations [WATCH]

Halloween decorations are out and hallo-weekend is finally here. Whether you plan on going out on the town dressed in your best costume, going to a Halloween party, or visiting one of Iowa's many haunted houses, it's time to get in the Halloween spirit. If you're like me and a little late on the spirit part, it's time we get it in gear. Hopefully, we can have at least half of the Halloween spirit as this Iowa man.
IOWA STATE
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money

It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
IOWA STATE
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world

No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area

When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?

Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
IOWA STATE
