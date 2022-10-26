Read full article on original website
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
Accessibility Renovations Underway at Popular Iowa Park
The construction of what is called the "most accessible park in the country" is now underway, right here in the Hawkeye state. Radio Iowa says the park is on the North Shore of Easter Lake Park in Polk County. Polk County Conservation Director Richard Leopold said the new project came about through discussions on how to improve the area.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Music Icon
One of the biggest names in music will have an Iowa native join her on her world tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of Iowa farmer who passed from cancer
It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer.
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
You Have To See This Iowa Man’s Insane Halloween Decorations [WATCH]
Halloween decorations are out and hallo-weekend is finally here. Whether you plan on going out on the town dressed in your best costume, going to a Halloween party, or visiting one of Iowa's many haunted houses, it's time to get in the Halloween spirit. If you're like me and a little late on the spirit part, it's time we get it in gear. Hopefully, we can have at least half of the Halloween spirit as this Iowa man.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
Iowa on The Rocks: Survey Shows Our Startling Weakness for Booze
Here it comes the season of togetherness, joyfulness, merriment, and those holiday parties. According to a new survey, the turkey and stuffing on the table won't be the only things Iowans are stuffing themselves with. The pandemic has been rough. According to Axios, Iowa liquor sales went up 8% from...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Pizza in The Area
When was the last time you had the Stateline's Best Pizza?. October is many things, it's time to find your winter coat and then only wear it once, it's usually when we all have the best looking hair, it's national chili and pasta month, AND it's national pizza month!. Believe...
This Iowa Home For Sale Looks Like Something Out of a Horror Movie [PHOTOS]
It's the time of year we see little ghouls and goblins runnin' around the streets of eastern Iowa asking random neighbors and strangers for candy. Okay, no one actually dresses as a ghoul or goblin, but random Spider-Man and Hermione Granger's asking for candy. Well, kids, I found one home...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
