Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Bangor extends Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Bangor resident looking to get ahead of the cold weather this winter?. The Community and Economic Development Department has extended the Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program as long as funding is available. The City will offer grants up of up $2,000...
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 2: New programs, new challenges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 10 months since the City of Bangor received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many we spoke with are wondering how - or if - the City can use some of that money to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations across Maine
MAINE, USA — National Drug Take Back Day took place at locations all across the country and here in Maine on Saturday. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Airport Mall on Union St. in Bangor to collect prescription drugs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bangor Water District proposes rate adjustment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Water District has filed a proposed rate adjustment with the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, rates would go up around $5 each quarter and would go into effect on January 1st. They say the adjustment will help offset inflationary impacts on materials and...
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
Ella Lewis School participates in ‘Adopt A Cow’ program
STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - For the first time, Maine students are participating in the “Adopt a Cow” program; a National Program run by ‘Discover Dairy” in Pennsylvania. Nearly 550 classrooms from around the state are taking part, each adopting one of three calves born in September at a farm in Turner.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Bangor City Council Approves Tiny Homes
Reading a headline that said America’s housing prices are facing a stunning downfall. Experts say the trend will soon spread to Maine got me thinking. Then I read that on Monday evening Bangor City council approved a new ordinance that will allow tiny home parks to be built in the city.
Challenger Learning Center of Maine hurls pumpkins at annual Pumpkin Catapult event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday was the day for Challenger Learning Center of Maine’s Pumpkin Catapult event!. People of all ages got out to enjoy the sunshine at Saturday’s sold-out event. First, participants picked their pumpkin. Next, they got to painting!. Once the pumpkins were dry, they got...
The Only Doughnut gives sneak peek into its operation in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - There is a place in Belfast that could take care of all your ‘doughnut’ needs. Owner of The Only Doughnut, Sherian Swindell, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News. She invited our cameras in to witness where all the sweet magic happens.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Bangor cross country turning to State with new-found momentum
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls cross country team won the Class A North Regional Championship for the very first time on Saturday in Belfast. Sadie Harrow was one of the four Rams to finish in the top 10, and she said she was nervous but confident going into the race at Troy Howard Middle School.
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
Airline Community School hosts cross country invitational
AURORA, Maine (WABI) - The Airline Community School Cross Country Invitational returned for the first time since 2019. Hundreds of runners and fans gathered on the school grounds to watch these student-athletes run through the Airline Jets’ blueberry field course. Conner Emerson 6th grader Gray Spruce came away with...
