Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor extends Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Bangor resident looking to get ahead of the cold weather this winter?. The Community and Economic Development Department has extended the Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program as long as funding is available. The City will offer grants up of up $2,000...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 2: New programs, new challenges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 10 months since the City of Bangor received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many we spoke with are wondering how - or if - the City can use some of that money to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Water District proposes rate adjustment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Water District has filed a proposed rate adjustment with the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, rates would go up around $5 each quarter and would go into effect on January 1st. They say the adjustment will help offset inflationary impacts on materials and...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Ella Lewis School participates in ‘Adopt A Cow’ program

STEUBEN, Maine (WABI) - For the first time, Maine students are participating in the “Adopt a Cow” program; a National Program run by ‘Discover Dairy” in Pennsylvania. Nearly 550 classrooms from around the state are taking part, each adopting one of three calves born in September at a farm in Turner.
STEUBEN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor City Council Approves Tiny Homes

Reading a headline that said America’s housing prices are facing a stunning downfall. Experts say the trend will soon spread to Maine got me thinking. Then I read that on Monday evening Bangor City council approved a new ordinance that will allow tiny home parks to be built in the city.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor cross country turning to State with new-found momentum

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls cross country team won the Class A North Regional Championship for the very first time on Saturday in Belfast. Sadie Harrow was one of the four Rams to finish in the top 10, and she said she was nervous but confident going into the race at Troy Howard Middle School.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Airline Community School hosts cross country invitational

AURORA, Maine (WABI) - The Airline Community School Cross Country Invitational returned for the first time since 2019. Hundreds of runners and fans gathered on the school grounds to watch these student-athletes run through the Airline Jets’ blueberry field course. Conner Emerson 6th grader Gray Spruce came away with...
AURORA, ME

