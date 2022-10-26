ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

wamc.org

Former Clinton County legislator arrested

A former Clinton County Legislator with a history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested on Wednesday. New York State Police confirmed Thursday morning that they had arrested former Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy for criminal contempt and resisting arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police say, they responded to a complaint...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
willistonobserver.com

Town Cobbler calls it a career

A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation

PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
informnny.com

Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
POTSDAM, NY

