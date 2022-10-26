Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Former Clinton County legislator arrested
A former Clinton County Legislator with a history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested on Wednesday. New York State Police confirmed Thursday morning that they had arrested former Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy for criminal contempt and resisting arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police say, they responded to a complaint...
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
Vermont man charged in NH crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man has faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of...
Deep dive into Burlington crime data suggests city isn’t as dangerous as perceived
Research by a UVM student shows the city's crime statistics don’t tell the whole story.
wamc.org
Officials warn of phone scam in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh officials are warning residents of a phone scam. Customers of the city’s Municipal Lighting Department are reporting receiving calls from individuals claiming to work for the utility. They are asking for personal information including home address and bank accounts claiming the customer has a large credit and they...
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
Addison Independent
Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police
Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
Suspect sought in Richford criminal threatening case
Police believe the man shown here threatened another man with a knife Saturday afternoon.
willistonobserver.com
Town Cobbler calls it a career
A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
mynbc5.com
WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows moment of Concord double homicide suspect's arrest
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 has obtained police bodycam footage of the arrest of Logan Clegg. Last week, Clegg was charged with killing Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid back in April. The arrest was made inside the South Burlington Library on Oct. 12. The arrest happened...
mynbc5.com
Controversy or Confusion? A religious book showing up at homes across Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington resident Henry Fiacco was confused when a book he didn't order showed up at his home. "Did a quick Google search, found the author, found the book and some information on it," Fiacco said. "I read maybe a page and was 'like this is tough to follow.'"
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
mynbc5.com
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
Police said the couple began exchanging blows while driving in South Burlington
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
