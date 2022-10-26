Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin

Courtesy of Watrous Photography

Wausau Pilot & Review

Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin.

A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.

Ms. Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to ever compete for the job of Miss America.

Established in 1936, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a non-profit state affiliate of the Miss America Organization. Miss Wisconsin and its local affiliates support continuing education through scholarships, facilitating community service and volunteerism, promoting personal growth and leadership skills, and instilling confidence among the young women who participate in the program. Nearly all candidates have either received, or are in the process of earning, college or postgraduate degrees and use their Miss America scholarships to further their education.

Each candidate dedicates her year of service to promomote a “social impact initiative,” a personal cause she champions to make a positive difference in her community.

A sendoff celebration is planned from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the second floor of the Jefferson Street Inn, 201 Jefferson St. Wausau. A brief program, including a violin performance will begin at 2 p.m.

RSVP to misswis2022@misswisconsin.com by Nov.4.

Miss America 2023 will take place at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Conn. this December.