University of South Carolina might be ‘USC,’ but social media handles are staying the same

The University of South Carolina announced it is rebranding to “USC” on Wednesday . But what’s to become of its social media handles?

USC is known as “UofSC” on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram.

While the university will now be referred to USC in editorial and marketing materials, according to a news release, these social media handles are staying the same, university spokesman Jeff Stensland confirmed.

The official academic logo, as well as athletic logos, are also unaffected by the rebranding.