ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
The Independent

‘Brighton wanted it a bit more than us’ – Conor Gallagher on Chelsea’s humbling

Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea’s players must accept blame and be self-critical after conceding Brighton “wanted it a bit more” during Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League thrashing at the Amex Stadium.Graham Potter’s return to the south coast fired up a raucous home crowd and ended in embarrassment as his former club emphatically inflicted his maiden defeat as Blues boss.Leandro Trossard’s early opener was followed by first-half own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah before Pascal Gross completed Potter’s misery after Kai Havertz had given the visitors a glimmer of hope.England midfielder Gallagher acknowledged Chelsea were well below the standards required as...
tennisuptodate.com

Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "

British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul excited to be an underdog against Anderson Silva: ‘Even my brother was like ‘are you sure you’re ready for this?’

For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul has the odds going against him. After signing to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in his sixth pro bout, the 25-year-old social influencer, who now considers himself a full-time combat sports athlete, found himself the underdog when odds makers first released the betting lines for the fight.
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal

Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
Popculture

Tennis Champ Reveals Pregnancy

A tennis champion is about to be a new mom. Anastasija Sevastova recently went to social media to reveal her pregnancy. In the photo, Sevastova is seen on the tennis court while showing off her baby bump. And the caption, the 32-year-old tennis star wrote "Baby Bump Tennis" indicating she's still enjoying tennis while being pregnant.
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City

Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
NBC Sports

USWNT star Lindsey Horan gives Lyon lead in Women’s Champions League

USWNT star Lindsey Horan gave Lyon a 1-0 lead over Juventus in UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage play on Thursday. Horan takes a terrific defense-opening pass from Wendie Renard and touches past the keeper for the game’s first goal (Juventus has since tied the match). Lyon is...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy