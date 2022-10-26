Read full article on original website
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Star Wars Fans Have New Questions About Yoda's Backwards Speak After Hearing Yaddle Talk in Tales of the Jedi
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi brings back Jedi Master Yaddle, the forgotten Prequel Trilogy character who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and disappeared thereafter. Tales of the Jedi reveals Yaddle's final fate, dying by the sword of Dooku in his ultimate fall from grace. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard stepped in to give the animated version of Yaddle a voice – and Star Wars fans could not believe their ears when they finally heard BDH's performance the character!
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
Hocus Pocus Stars Weigh in on Whether They'd Return for Third Film
This year's Hocus Pocus 2 shifted focus away from the characters from the original Hocus Pocus, other than the Sanderson sisters, with actors Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden all weighing in on whether they would be open to returning for a potential third film. All three said that they would be open to returning to the franchise, with Katz noting that a follow-up wouldn't necessarily have to include the specific Sanderson sisters, though also noted how, with it taking 30 years for this sequel, another installment would hopefully arrive sooner than three decades from now. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
Could Vision Quest Finally Introduce the MCU's West Coast Avengers?
As we gradually inch closer to Avengers: Secret Wars, the question of which stories get told in the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains. One dangling plot thread from all the way in the beginning of Phase 4 of the franchise has been what is going on with Vision (Paul Bettany), the android who was reborn Ship of Theseus-style into White Vision at the end of WandaVision's Disney+ run. In the time since, Vision has not been seen or even referenced in the MCU — but a new rumor on Thursday appeared to change that. According to reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel is imminently assembling a writers room for a planned Vision Quest television show.
CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts
Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.
Green Lantern Fan Art Shows Trevante Rhodes as John Stewart for the HBO Max Series
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having one hell of a week with the announcements that Henry Cavill is officially returning as Superman and that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the bosses of the newly minted DC Studios. The studio recently did some reshuffling of their DC Films slate with CEO David Zaslav opting to cancel projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Another announcement revealed that HBO Max would be reworking Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series and have it feature John Stewart more prominently. People have been fan-casting actors for the role over the years, with Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes being one of the names that pops up. Now, one artist has created a cool design that shows the actor in the role.
Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Addresses Avengers: Secret Wars Speculation (Exclusive)
Over the past few weeks, there's been growing speculation that Ryan Coogler could end up finding himself at the helmer of Avengers: Secret Wars, arguably the most anticipated film in the history of the franchise. Virtually nothing is known of the feature other than the fact it's being written by Michael Waldron, the writer behind both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki Season One. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently caught up with Coogler to ask whether or not he'll direct the team-up.
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
