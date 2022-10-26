Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (personal) will play Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris has been sidelined recently due to personal reasons. However, he is now back with the team. And after practicing Saturday, he will be back on the court Sunday afternoon. Expect Terance Mann to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Davon Reed (personal) questionable Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed is still dealing with the family matter that kept him out of Friday's contest. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Sunday night's affair.
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) remains out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vassell continues to deal with his knee injury. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the end of the weekend. It's unclear when the breakout wing will be able to take the court.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope's status against his former team is currently in question after he missed one game with an ankle sprain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dedmon is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and as a result, he is going to sit out Saturday's contest. Nikola Jovic should see more work once again. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) in Friday's lineup for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is starting in Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Porter Jr. will return to Denver's starting lineup after sitting out one game for injury management purposes. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Porter Jr. to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Porter Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
Comments / 0