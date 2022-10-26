Read full article on original website
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
1,900 Fentanyl Pills Tip Of The Iceberg In Amarillo Drug Bust
News is just being released about a drug bust that recently took place at an Amarillo apartment. The bust got a number of drugs off the streets, including some 1,900 fentanyl pills. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Methamphetamine, Methadone, Heroin, And Fentanyl In Recent Amarillo Drug Bust.
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Amarillo’s Connection to the Stars of Rolling Stone Magazine
I grew up reading Rolling Stone Magazine. It's one of those magazines you pick up when you love music and you want to know all the backstories of your favorite artists. Anyone who is anyone would be featured in Rolling Stone. That magazine shaped a lot of our lives. So...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
Borger Man Who Bragged His Charges Were Dropped Arrested By Federal Agents
It's one thing to proudly and loudly comment on your own mugshot that your charges were dropped, only to be very publicly informed by the chief of police that the charges have, in fact, not been dropped. But it's one heck of another thing to find yourself in the custody...
What’s Your Opinion? Does Amarillo Need Another, New Hospital?
I've seen this question pop up more than once recently online. A post is made asking people to support the push for another hospital in the area. It begs the question... While everyone has their good and bad experiences at local hospitals, I'm not sure I'm sold on us needing to build another massive campus.
