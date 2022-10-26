ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?

New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

