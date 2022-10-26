A special town board meeting will be held on Monday, October 31st at the Peter Alteri Jr Municipal Garage at 3587 Terrace Rd in Cortland at 4pm. The meeting is open for the public to attend. On the agenda for the special meeting is discuss change order #3 in regards to Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Turf and then receive file & discuss correspondence dated October 26th, from the Cortland County Industrial Agency (IDA) regarding payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) agreements in Cortland County.

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO