Woman, 18, stabbed in hip by stranger on Brooklyn street: cops

A young woman was thrown to the ground and punched and stabbed by a deranged stranger in broad daylight in Brooklyn Wednesday, cops said.

The woman told cops she was walking north on Central Avenue near Bleecker Street in Bushwick around 10:20 a.m. when a male dressed in all black threw her down, punched her and stabbed her above the right hip.

A young woman was stabbed in the stomach by an emotionally disturbed stranger on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight, cops said. Citizen

She was taken to Wyckoff Heights hospital in stable condition, cops said.

“She doesn’t know who it is,” a police source said. “It looks like an EDP (emotionally disturbed person).”

The young woman was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the 18-year-old was walking in Bushwick in the morning when a beared man in black suddenly stabbed her in the abdomen. Citizen

It wasn’t clear what he used to stab her , a police spokesman said.

There were no arrests.