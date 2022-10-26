ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 18, stabbed in hip by stranger on Brooklyn street: cops

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

A young woman was thrown to the ground and punched and stabbed by a deranged stranger in broad daylight in Brooklyn Wednesday, cops said.

The woman told cops she was walking north on Central Avenue near Bleecker Street in Bushwick around 10:20 a.m. when a male dressed in all black threw her down, punched her and stabbed her above the right hip.

A young woman was stabbed in the stomach by an emotionally disturbed stranger on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight, cops said.
She was taken to Wyckoff Heights hospital in stable condition, cops said.

“She doesn’t know who it is,” a police source said. “It looks like an EDP (emotionally disturbed person).”

The young woman was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.
Police said the 18-year-old was walking in Bushwick in the morning when a beared man in black suddenly stabbed her in the abdomen.
It wasn’t clear what he used to stab her , a police spokesman said.

There were no arrests.

Vladimir Francois
6d ago

Vote Republican this November, and in the 2024 presidential election. Get these democrats out of office!!!

Trevor Marshall
6d ago

What the heck is going on! Honestly we gotta protect our women families and youths. This 💩💩💩💩 is getting out of hand!

