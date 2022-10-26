Woman, 18, stabbed in hip by stranger on Brooklyn street: cops
A young woman was thrown to the ground and punched and stabbed by a deranged stranger in broad daylight in Brooklyn Wednesday, cops said.
The woman told cops she was walking north on Central Avenue near Bleecker Street in Bushwick around 10:20 a.m. when a male dressed in all black threw her down, punched her and stabbed her above the right hip.
She was taken to Wyckoff Heights hospital in stable condition, cops said.
"She doesn't know who it is," a police source said. "It looks like an EDP (emotionally disturbed person)."
It wasn’t clear what he used to stab her , a police spokesman said.
There were no arrests.
