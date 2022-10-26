Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) remains out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vassell continues to deal with his knee injury. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the end of the weekend. It's unclear when the breakout wing will be able to take the court.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Caldwell-Pope's status against his former team is currently in question after he missed one game with an ankle sprain. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness. He was listed probable Wednesday and ended up playing through it, but now he's been downgraded to questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (personal) will play Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris has been sidelined recently due to personal reasons. However, he is now back with the team. And after practicing Saturday, he will be back on the court Sunday afternoon. Expect Terance Mann to revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his first start at point guard this season after Ja Morant was ruled out with an illness. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Rozier was listed doubtful to play due to a sprained right ankle, so this comes as no surprise whatsoever. Dennis Smith Jr. will grab another start at point guard. In 2 games this...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dedmon is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and as a result, he is going to sit out Saturday's contest. Nikola Jovic should see more work once again. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) in Friday's lineup for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is starting in Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Porter Jr. will return to Denver's starting lineup after sitting out one game for injury management purposes. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Porter Jr. to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Porter Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
numberfire.com
Kings' Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Huerter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against the Heat on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Miami. Huerter's Saturday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.3...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
