Syracuse.com

Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America

Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Starters and street food at Sumera Restaurant in Syracuse (Dining In Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Sure, you can get shawarma — an Arabic specialty of grilled, spiced meat — on pita at Sumera Restaurant in Westvale, but you can also get it on saj, an unleavened flatbread baked on a metal griddle. Thinner than a pita, you might expect it to take on a crispy exterior from toasting, yet the saj was pliable and when stuffed with an abundance of chicken shawarma and a housemade pickled cucumber, and pressed on a grill.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York

If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

