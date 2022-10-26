Syracuse, N.Y. — Sure, you can get shawarma — an Arabic specialty of grilled, spiced meat — on pita at Sumera Restaurant in Westvale, but you can also get it on saj, an unleavened flatbread baked on a metal griddle. Thinner than a pita, you might expect it to take on a crispy exterior from toasting, yet the saj was pliable and when stuffed with an abundance of chicken shawarma and a housemade pickled cucumber, and pressed on a grill.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO