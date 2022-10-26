Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
WKTV
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family. This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay,...
WKTV
Trick-or-treat for 99 cent ice cream cones at any Stewarts Shop on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- All Stewart's Shops will be offering 99 cent, single scoop cones all day on Halloween. Anyone who walks into a shop can receive a cone, you do not have to be in costume. They offer dozens of flavors including seasonal favorites apple pie and pumpkin pie.
Starters and street food at Sumera Restaurant in Syracuse (Dining In Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sure, you can get shawarma — an Arabic specialty of grilled, spiced meat — on pita at Sumera Restaurant in Westvale, but you can also get it on saj, an unleavened flatbread baked on a metal griddle. Thinner than a pita, you might expect it to take on a crispy exterior from toasting, yet the saj was pliable and when stuffed with an abundance of chicken shawarma and a housemade pickled cucumber, and pressed on a grill.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
House of the Week: Owners were ‘inspired’ to ‘protect and restore’ Baldwinsville’s historic Crego House
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Perhaps no project a homeowner can take on is as overwhelming as the restoration of an historic house.
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
Sardo’s, Modern Malt, Pies Guys, Popeyes have restaurant inspection violations; 44 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 9 to 15:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York
If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0