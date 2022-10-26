Read full article on original website
King Ranch Chicken Casserole Recipe
When it comes to comfort foods, there's no doubt that a casserole is at the top of many people's lists. Casseroles are so great because they're easy to make, and they consist of one layer of goodness after the next. This king ranch chicken casserole has everything, from layers of tortillas, to shredded chicken mixed with two creamy soup bases, veggies, and plenty of gooey cheese on top.
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
Why Reddit Is In Shambles Over Aldi's Sweet Potatoes
When it comes to shopping at Aldi, oftentimes you'll score some really amazing food at a discounted price. In fact, as prices continue to rise across all industries of consumerism due to inflation, Aldi has proved itself as a sure-in solution to saving money on groceries. According to Grocery Dive, Aldi has actually seen an 11% increase in foot traffic due to consumers pinching pennies when it comes to groceries.
Give Your Cranberry Sauce A Unique Twist For Fried Chicken
From Thanksgiving to Friendsgiving, November is often focused on a bounty of food and drinks, and of course, gathering. Even if some people might fear the incessant questioning from Aunt Edna, the food-centric celebrations have people wanting a seat at the table. Although the bird is often the centerpiece of the feast, the Thanksgiving side dishes are just as loved, or loathed, making them the subject of a heated food debate. Cranberry sauce might not be the most popular accompaniment to the meal but can have some people longing for an extra use for those leftovers.
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
Domino's Japan Is Offering A 'Halloween Roulette' Pizza, Where One Is Super Spicy
With October 31 just days away, people are gearing up for the spookiest holiday of the year. Stoops around the country are lined with glowing pumpkins and scary skeletons, costumes have been bought and designed, and Halloween candy is ready and waiting in kitchen cupboards. For many people, the best part about Halloween is undoubtedly the treats. From Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Heath Bars to Life Savers and Lemon Heads, there are so many goodies trick-or-treaters get their hands on year after year (here are the most popular Halloween candies ranked worst to best). But one food brand has found a savory way to roll treats and tricks into one product.
Instagram Is Demanding Another McDonald's Favorite Over The McRib
You may not have noticed, but there's a new trend that's been going around the fast food industry lately. In addition to introducing several new items into their repertoires, chains have also been bringing back some beloved menu items that were previously thought to have been discontinued forever. Taco Bell is probably the most notable restaurant to do this with its Mexican Pizza, which, according to a tweet from the eatery, received such a warm welcome back from patrons this May that T-Bell was forced to briefly discontinue it again in order to restock all the ingredients needed to make the pie (don't worry, Taco Bell ensures it's back permanently now). Additionally, the chain will also be resurrecting another blast from the past — the Enchirito – later next month for a limited time.
The Key To Perfecting Anne Burrell's Most Popular Recipe - Exclusive
Pasta Bolognese is the epitome of Italian American comfort food. The rich, meat-based tomato sauce takes some time and effort to prepare, but when done right, it makes for a decadent, stick-to-your-belly meal that's perfect for getting you through the cold weather season. Add a glass of wine and a cozy blanket, and you'll be ready to hibernate. However, pasta Bolognese done wrong can leave you with either a watery sauce that won't coat your noodles or a thick, clumpy mess.
How Does Someone Become The Official World's Best Barista?
When you drop by your local coffee shop for a cappuccino or a latte, your barista crafts your drink and may even top it off by using the foam to form a leaf or heart pattern. Sometimes it's a shame to cover up the art with a lid if you get your drink to go.
Giada De Laurentiis' Pumpkin Souffle Is Halloween On A Plate
When you think of sweet treats this time of year, the first thing you think of is likely Halloween candy (after all, trick or treating is basically the defining pastime of the October 31st holiday). But if you're throwing a Fright Night party or just want to get in the spooky spirit, you can also find plenty of Halloween-themed recipes online. Search "Halloween desserts" or "Halloween party food" on Pinterest and you'll find everything from monster macaroni and cheese to sweet potato Jack o' lanterns. Even celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a few frightfully festive recipes up her sleeve, including a pumpkin soufflé that she recently shared on Instagram.
Can You Order An In-N-Out Burger Medium Rare?
West Coast fast food darling In-N-Out is well known for its fresh, quality ingredients, and not being on the East Coast. New Yorkers craving In-N-Out have quite a trip to satisfy their hankering. The other thing it's known for is its secret menu. In-N-Out's secret not-so-secret menu is ... expansive,...
Dunkin' Has Hot Cocoa Bombs And Chocolate Candy Coming To Shelves
Hot chocolate has been a cold weather staple for decades. What The Institute of Culinary Education notes originated as a Mayan drink made with cocoa seeds and "spices and flowers" has gone on to become the beloved hot, creamy, sweet beverage we know and love today. But despite how popular classic hot cocoa is, connoisseurs have continued to try to find ways to make it even better and more exciting. Thus, the hot chocolate bomb was born.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs
Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Is Garnish Actually The Hardest Station On Hell's Kitchen?
Anyone who has watched even one season of Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" has probably contemplated which dinner service station is the hardest. It seems no matter who is on what station, problems can arise, and Ramsay even has a history of kicking teams out of the kitchen when they consistently underperform on dinner orders.
Pan-Seared Halloumi Recipe
Is there any such thing as too much cheese? Here at Mashed, we are cheese lovers through and through, and it's always fun to think outside the box and cook with a variety of cheese. Halloumi is unlike many other kinds of cheese (like cheddar and mozzarella, to name a few) in that it doesn't melt, so when you fry it up, it stays intact. This means that you get a generous serving of cheese with each and every bite and you don't need to scrape your plate to collect all the halloumi.
How Long Before Coleslaw Goes Off?
Coleslaw is one of those foods with its roots buried deep in American history. Yet, ironically more than half the population refuses to contend with it, per Tastewise. Broaching the topic among those who love it will offer no accord either, as they are fragmented into pro-vinegar and pro-mayo factions, as seen on Reddit.
The Forgotten Fourth Member Of The Rice Krispies Mascot Group
Whether it's an anthropomorphic tiger with a love for sports or a leprechaun who relies on marshmallows for his magic powers, the world of cereal mascots is one that is as colorful as the boxes they adorn. Although these cartoon characters are used to get some little kids to eagerly toss them in their parent's grocery cart, the history of cereal mascots goes a little deeper than what you usually see on the store shelf.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
