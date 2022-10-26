Florida man arrested after shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have arrested an individual they believe is responsible for taking part in shots fired incident that occurred late Tuesday night.

Ithaca Police say that 19-year-old Travoris D. Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines Florida, was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun and was arrested Tuesday.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Ithaca Police were dispatched to the area of West State Street for multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

Police say a description of the Reynolds was obtained from witnesses and he was later found by police in the area of West Green Street and South Corn Street.

Reynolds was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony.

Reynolds was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $35,000 cash/ $35,000 credit bail.

Police say they suspect there were other persons involved with the initial shots fired call and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other individuals.

Witnesses to the events are encouraged to contact Ithaca Police using the following:

Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

