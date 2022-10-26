MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.

