Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com
Jamila Bookwala, dean of faculty, to become provost of Gettysburg College
After over 20 years of teaching, research and contributions to the Lafayette community, Jamila Bookwala, current dean of faculty and chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council, will become the provost of Gettysburg College this summer. “I am deeply excited [and] deeply honored to be invited to join...
etxview.com
Mechanicsburg Area School Board considers livestreaming its meetings
A proposal to once again livestream meetings of the Mechanicsburg Area School Board is under consideration for possible implementation later this year. At a school board meeting Tuesday night district officials presented draft revisions to existing district Policy 006 — Meetings that would authorize the district to post upcoming school board meetings online through a public livestream.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
abc27.com
‘Farm to School’ celebrated at York County school district
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover School District is marking Farm to School month. The state’s agriculture department wants Pennsylvania Students to learn about where their food comes from, as well as health and nutrition. That was the message during a visit to Weigelstown Elementry School in Dover,...
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State
A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
abc27.com
Fall Harvest Toys for Tots Fundraiser held in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is coming early for kids in the Midstate. That is thanks in part to the annual fall Harvest Fest Toys for Tots Fundraiser, which was held on Saturday. It is put on by the Tristate Event Planning Services. Each year, thousands of...
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Mastriano rallying in State College ahead of Election Day
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) —Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Doug Mastriano is bringing his “Restore Freedom Tour” to State College on Tuesday, Nov. 1 alongside his wife, Rebbie. The event will take place at C3 Sports starting at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending the free rally can RSVP...
Gettysburg seeks transparency in employee complaints
Gettysburg Borough will revise its employee complaint processes to make them more streamlined and more transparent. The goal is a standardized set of “progressive disciplinary actions” for potential infractions. The policy would help ensure all relevant parties, including employees, supervisors, and the borough council would be notified of the processes and outcomes of any complaints and followup proceedings.
Picture this: Comprehensive planning for all in Perry County
Municipal planning comes with a unique set of challenges in rural areas such as Perry County. Municipalities often struggle to obtain grants and other sources of funding due to their size and limited tax base, and development in the area will often be much slower than that in areas without such limitations.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley takes down Altoona in Week 10
(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley took down Altoon 37-6 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
‘More than just our sympathies.’ Centre County nonprofits launch fundraiser for Amish family
Four accidental deaths occurred this year at the Penns Valley farm.
Oz rallies with Pa. law enforcement unions, hits Fetterman on crime
Doubling down on one of his most prominent attack lines in this Pennsylvania Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared in Harrisburg with law enforcement officials and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Wednesday to stress differences between himself and his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, on law and order issues.
