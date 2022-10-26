ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
1440 WROK

Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Endangered Missing Person Frequents Starved Rock

An endangered missing person could be in the area. Just past 6 Thursday evening, an alert went out from the Oswego Police Department looking for 54-year-old John Martin. He was last seen early Thursday afternoon but hasn't talked to close contacts since Wednesday morning and has a condition that puts him in danger. Officers say he frequently visits Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville and Starved Rock State Park.
OSWEGO, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Some of Geneseo's Operation Christmas boxes remain unfilled

The packing party dates are set and the shoebox drop-off dates are in place, but there are still many empty shoeboxes to be filled for the Operation Christmas Child outreach. Team members are aware the Christmas season is drawing closer and there is a concern of making sure the OCC shoeboxes get to disadvantaged children worldwide.
GENESEO, IL
WGN TV

$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy Byrd says...
SYCAMORE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals

Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
LEE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared

Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy