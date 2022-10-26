Read full article on original website
43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
Endangered Missing Person Frequents Starved Rock
An endangered missing person could be in the area. Just past 6 Thursday evening, an alert went out from the Oswego Police Department looking for 54-year-old John Martin. He was last seen early Thursday afternoon but hasn't talked to close contacts since Wednesday morning and has a condition that puts him in danger. Officers say he frequently visits Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville and Starved Rock State Park.
2 women killed, 2 men hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving tow truck in Geneva, police say
Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tow truck in west suburban Geneva, police say
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
10-year-old Illinois boy on bike hit by driver high on drugs, police say
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by a car in Oregon on Thursday, police said. Oregon Police said the boy was riding his bicycle in the 300 block of S. 5th Street around 3:14 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet, driven by Kathleen Garcia, 56. The boy was taken […]
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
Some of Geneseo's Operation Christmas boxes remain unfilled
The packing party dates are set and the shoebox drop-off dates are in place, but there are still many empty shoeboxes to be filled for the Operation Christmas Child outreach. Team members are aware the Christmas season is drawing closer and there is a concern of making sure the OCC shoeboxes get to disadvantaged children worldwide.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
$1 Million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. — Though no one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, an Illinois lottery player hit it big in Sycamore, winning $1 million. The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at Riverside Mobile, located at 503 N. Main Street in Sycamore. Store manager Betsy Byrd says...
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
