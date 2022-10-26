ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

By Grayson Rice
 3 days ago

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47F3sy_0indu9wZ00
This two-bedroom, two-bath town home is on the market for $429,900. Via MLS

The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izLsX_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYE6W_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308zaZ_0indu9wZ00
$478,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,500 square feet

0.24-acre lot

***

361 Essex St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfYMx_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRtJu_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKJUm_0indu9wZ00
$495,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,350 square feet

0.17-acre lot

***

75 Lorraine St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf9Hj_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fs6Q_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZAhA_0indu9wZ00
$539,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,286 square feet

0.21-acre lot

***

11 Old Quarry Dr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUZvx_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcDQH_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ITcy_0indu9wZ00

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,336 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLf1z_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xezon_0indu9wZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5mIc_0indu9wZ00
$229,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

734 square feet

