5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000.

The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:

$478,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,500 square feet

0.24-acre lot

***

361 Essex St.

$495,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,350 square feet

0.17-acre lot

***

75 Lorraine St.

$539,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,286 square feet

0.21-acre lot

***

11 Old Quarry Dr.

$429,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,336 square feet

***

$229,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

734 square feet