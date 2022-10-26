5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000.
The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
$478,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,500 square feet
0.24-acre lot
***
361 Essex St.
$495,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,350 square feet
0.17-acre lot
***
75 Lorraine St.
$539,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,286 square feet
0.21-acre lot
***
11 Old Quarry Dr.
$429,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,336 square feet
***
$229,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
734 square feet
Comments / 1