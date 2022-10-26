ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NH

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

 3 days ago

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. ( WATE ) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body was discovered a short time later. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the fall appears to have been accidental.

“At this time, nothing indicates anything other than an accident and investigations are ongoing,” the sheriff said in the press release.

The sheriff’s office said Buckman was alone at the time of the fall.

Linville-Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Services, Avery County Sherriff’s Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff assisted in the search and recovery.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation that operates the not-for-profit nature park said in a statement that they are, “deeply saddened by today’s incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected.”

