ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Cozy Season is Coming! Get Ready With These Incredible Deals on Electric Fireplaces

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcZGW_0indtJin00
Wayfair fireplaces

The unpredictability of fall weather will soon become very predictable in many parts of the U.S.: It’s going to get cold and stay cold. Enter the fireplace. These days, though, the cozy add-on to a living room or den is far less maintenance. Technology has given way to electric fireplaces with adjustable thermostats that don’t require a chimney sweep, though they’re often expensive — often teetering into four-figure price tag territory.

Way Day 2.0 is making it possible to get a fireplace without burning a hole in your holiday budget. From now until Oct. 27 (tomorrow), home items are 80% off, and everything ships free. You’ll want to think fast while remaining calm. Be sure to read up on the dimensions and reviews to ensure the product fits your home. If Way Day 2.0 fireplaces deals have sparked your interest, we rounded up discounts on some of the highest-rated ones.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

4 Deals on Top-Rated Fireplaces During Fall Way Day

Real Flame The Crawford 47.4'' W Electric Fireplace, Originally $950, Now $531.99 at Wayfair

The Crawford 47.4'' W Electric Fireplace by Real Flame in white is down 44% to $531.99 at Wayfair. That’s a $418.01 discount off its usual $950 price tag. More than 1.6K previous buyers have given it 4.7 stars out of five, saying it completed their bedrooms and living rooms. The 9.5-inch mantle depth allows it to work in apartments and smaller homes. Chestnut and gray options are also available at slightly higher prices. Real Flame The Crawford 47.4'' W Electric Fireplace, $531.99 at Wayfair

Real Flame Aspen 13.5'' W Electric Fireplace, Originally $1,225, Now $813.99 at Wayfair

A 34% markdown on the Aspen 13.5'' W Electric Fireplace by Real Flame has put the item under $1,000. During Way Day, you can snag the 4.5-star fireplace in chestnut for $813.99. The rustic chic finish comes courtesy of the weathered barn wood timber. Bonus points for the pillars, which double as storage. Real Flame Aspen 13.5'' W Electric Fireplace, $813.99 at Wayfair

Duraflame Electric 20.52'' W Electric Logs, Originally $214.99, Now $126.99 at Wayfair

The Duraflame Electric 20.52'' W Electric Logs, are currently marked down 41% to $126.99 from $214.99 for Way Day 2.0. The logs offer an outdoorsy, campsite twist on the traditional fireplace. The logs, which crackle, can also be placed inside a fireplace for a more woodsy look. Duraflame Electric 20.52'' W Electric Logs,$126.99 at Wayfair

Winston Porter Ceonna 60.25'' W Electric Fireplace, Originally $899.99, Now $790 at Wayfair

The Winston Porter Ceonna 60.25'' W Electric Fireplace, currently down to $790 from $899.99, is one of the smaller deals percentage-wise (12%). But the quality makes the price tag worth it, according to the more than 2,000 previous buyers that have given the cozy and classic brick fireplace. Reviewers hailed its ease of assembly, style and realistic electric flame. Winston Porter Ceonna 60.25'' W Electric Fireplace, $790 at Wayfair

Next Up: Shop 10 Sectional Sofas Under $1000

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
Parade

The Best Early Black Friday Toys Deals Are Happening Right Now

In a perfect world, you'd buy everything your child's heart desires. In reality, you have a budget. Toys can be surprisingly expensive, which is why it's always exciting when beloved items go on sale. Well, get ready for some serious savings, because many popular retailers have already rolled out amazing early Black Friday deals. You can save big on everything from bikes to playhouses, all before Black Friday even hits. Get a head start on the savings with these impressive sales.
Parade

Ready for Some Extra Energy? Here Are the 15 Best Red Bull Flavors

Red Bull is a brand that can definitely boast a cult following, with legions of loyal fans who seem to buy the energy drink by the truckload. Granted, many would argue that Red Bull is way more than just a drink—it's a lifestyle, with the company producing everything from music to magazines and sponsoring a range of extreme sports events.
Parade

Deal Alert! Rue La La is Having a Major Sale on 113 Birkenstock Styles, Including Shearling Arizonas and Bostons

Birkenstocks are all of a sudden fashion's It staple and for good reason...they're just too darn comfortable. Everyone from longtime celeb fans like Joanna Gaines and Jennifer Garner to newly revealed Birk fans like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid know that those moulded footbeds, hefty construction and utilitarian model-off-duty vibes rightly give the sandals GOAT status. Birkenstock makes over 250 styles, but there are some everyday classics, including Birkenstock Arizona, Milano, Madrid and Boston, that should be in everyone's closet. Arizonas and Milanos in standard colors, suedes, shearling and oiled leather rarely go on sale, which is why when outlets like Rue La La post sales, it's time to ruuuuun. Right now, we're spotting all these classic Birkenstock styles on sale for 10-30 percent off. One caveat, though: sizes are definitely limited and these could sell out quickly, so shop early for the best selection.
ARIZONA STATE
Parade

32 Best Halloween Bar Cart Decoration Ideas for 2022

We didn't even realize Halloween-themed bar carts were a thing until we started clicking around on Instagram. Then again, everything is a thing. We love this bar cart because it's dark, ominous, and totally bewitching. From Instagram user @paigecoleperry. Bar Cart? Potion Cart More Like!. If Winifred Sanderson herself had...
Parade

25 Best Gifts for Gilmore Girls Fans

1. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, $33 on Amazon. This is the gift to give if they've ever wondered what makes Luke's coffee so good, questioned the international cuisine at Al's Pancake World, or wanted to try Sookie's magic risotto. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, $33 on Amazon. 2. DUTUT...
Parade

Fitted Blazers From the ‘00s Are Back—Here Are 10 Smart Options

Blazers are a timeless workwear staple. But in the Y2K era, the slim, fitted blazer proved a good jacket was as versatile as a stellar employee. The blazers became a go-to night-out look and were easy to layer over a cami or fitted T-shirt. More daring types wore them without anything underneath.
Parade

J.Crew's Sales are Totally Elite Right Now, and Black Friday is Still a Month Away!

Friends don’t let friends pay full price for clothes, and here at Parade, we consider you to be our best friends. While you may have a general idea of what to shop for at J.Crew’s Black Friday sale, it’s understandable to be feeling a bit overwhelmed. After all, J.Crew's wide range of styles is just one reason we love it so much! In the meantime, we have plenty of tips and tricks on how to snag deals for the whole family (plus a few early markdowns) now and on Black Friday—so what are you waiting for?
Parade

Parade

59K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy