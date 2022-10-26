Read full article on original website
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Derek Jeter Was Asked If Aaron Judge Should Sign With Yankees
With Aaron Judge's future with the New York Yankees up in the air, The Captain has now weighed in on his situation. But if fans were hoping for an impassioned plea from Derek Jeter for Judge to stay in the Bronx, they'll be a little disappointed. In a recent interview,...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
Golf Digest
It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”
It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.
