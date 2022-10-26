ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Golf Digest

It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter loved the Yankees using highlights of him losing to the Sox in ‘04 as “motivation”

It’s been a tough week to be wearing pinstripes. On Sunday, the Yankees were swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, shattering years of Yanks fans’ delusions that they were only bested by the sign stealing. The Astros proved once and for all they that are the superior team on the field and the better-run franchise off of it, sparking a week of consternation and self-examination for the Bronx Bombers.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

