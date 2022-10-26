ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Jamie Sue Pope

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope

Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope , age 51, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1970. She was the daughter of the late James R. and Donna Faye Hardin Garrett.

Ms. Pope is survived by her daughter, Samantha Pope Boatner (Tony); son, Lane Pope; sisters, Lisa Garrett and Renonda Wills; brother, Ricky Garrett; grandchildren, Anzlei Carter, Hunter Boatner, Emmie Boatner, and Weston Pope; and ex-husband, John Pope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WD4F0_0indsm1700

Ms. Pope is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Donna LeeAnn Pope.

In keeping with Ms. Pope’s wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at three o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Searles officiating.

The family of Ms. Pope will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from two o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXpyH_0indsm1700

The post Jamie Sue Pope appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Herman D. “Bud” Green, Sr.

Mr. Herman D. “Bud” Green Sr., age 84, of Aragon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1938 in Floyd County. He was the son of the late Herman Oliver Green and Rody Lee Highfield Drummond. Mr. Green was a member and deacon at Sardis Methodist Church in […] The post Herman D. “Bud” Green, Sr. appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Claude Jack Howard, Jr.

Mr. Claude Jack Howard, Jr., age 78, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1944 in Rossville, Georgia. He was the son of the late Claude Howard, Sr. and Maryanna Howard. Mr. Howard is survived by his daughters, Michelle Howard and Vadra Howard; son Travis Howard; […] The post Claude Jack Howard, Jr. appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Melvin Eldergene Roberts

Mr. Melvin Eldergene Roberts, age 80, of Cedartown, GA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Rome, GA on April 20, 1942 the son of the late George Melvin Roberts and the late Bessie Beatrice Elders Roberts. Mr. Roberts lived the early years of his […] The post Melvin Eldergene Roberts appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Mary Julia Crider

Mrs. Mary Julia Crider, age 79, of Cedartown, Ga. passed away, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on June 8,1943, to the late Hugh Murray, Jr. and Mary Angelyn Murray. Besides her parents, Mary was proceeded in death by her husband, Earnest Crider, by a brother, Jan Murray, and a sister, […] The post Mary Julia Crider appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Kenneth Minton

Kenneth Lee Minton, 87, passed away in Cedartown, Georgia and entered Eternal Life Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kenneth was born in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Emma Minton. He was a talented wood worker and devoted family man. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was preceded […] The post Kenneth Minton appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Virginia M. Peek

Mrs. Virginia M. Peek, age 96, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral services are set for 1pm Saturday, October 22, 2022 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Morris Hicks officiating. Burial will be in Copeland’s Bridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from […] The post Virginia M. Peek appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Edward R. Yarborough

Mr. Edward R. Yarborough, age 66, of Cedartown, GA passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Edward was born in Rome, GA on March 2, 1956 a son of the late Ellis F. Yarborough and the late Clara Wood Yarborough. He had lived all of his life in Cedartown and was a retired maintenance employee of […] The post Edward R. Yarborough appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

George H. Danforth

Mr. George H. Danforth, age 95, of Taylorsville, GA passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Dad was always a patriot, even in high school he led his ROTC unit with pride. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served during World War 2. Returning home from the war, he went to work for […] The post George H. Danforth appeared first on Polk Today.
TAYLORSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

David Lamar Landrum Sr.

Mr. David Lamar Landrum Sr., age 69, of 609 Montgomery Ave, Cedartown, GA passed away on October 21st, 2022, and claimed his victory in Christ, was taken home by the Lord and made whole again. Mr. Landrum was born November 29th, 1952. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, since August of 1980. […] The post David Lamar Landrum Sr. appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

George “Paul” Redgate

Command Sergeant Major, US Army, (Retired) George “Paul” Redgate, age 90, of Cedartown passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Redgate was born June 12, 1932, in Sullington, West Sussex, UK, son of the late George Jack Redgate and Virginia Lee Hornuge Redgate. In addition to his parents, Mr. Redgate was preceded in death by […] The post George “Paul” Redgate appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Raymond Edward Parish

Mr. Raymond Edward Parish, age 54, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was born on November 17, 1967 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Edward Lee and Sara Doris Vice Parish. Mr. Parish is survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Sanders Parish; daughters, Harmony Shaw and […] The post Raymond Edward Parish appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push

Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

Glen Ray Frasier

Mr. Glen Ray Frasier, age 78, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1944 in Gadsden, Alabama. He was the son of the late H.V. Frasier and Alieen Espy Battles (Marvin). Mr. Frasier was born in Gadsden, Alabama and was a graduate of Gadsden High School […] The post Glen Ray Frasier appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Heyman Hospice Care to Hold Memorial Service on Oct. 25

Scheduled for 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church ROME – A candlelight memorial service honoring patients and families served by Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center Heyman Hospice Care will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 25. The event will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St. The service will include […] The post Heyman Hospice Care to Hold Memorial Service on Oct. 25 appeared first on Polk Today.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Sharon Laverne Addison

Mrs. Sharon Laverne Addison, age 60 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born July 29, 1962 in Polk County, daughter of the late Ernest “Ernie” Odell Rutledge and the late Billie Wayne Elders Rutledge. Sharon was a 1980 graduate of Rockmart High School and a member of the Bellview Baptist Church. […] The post Sharon Laverne Addison appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
Polk Today

CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade

Cedartown High School dressed up and had fun on Thursday afternoon as they took over Main Street for the annual Homecoming Parade. This year’s Grand Marshals Chubb and CHS Teacher of the Year Sonya Triplett acted as grand marshals for the parade that saw Homecoming Court members, the football team, the band, youth football and […] The post CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Sarah Dyer

Mrs. Sarah Dyer or Cedartown, GA. passed away on October 17, 2022. Mrs. Dyer was born June 20, 1936, to the late J.D. and Minnie Lee Knight. She was a lifelong member of the Cedartown Frist Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Rayford Dyer. Mrs. Dyer is survived […] The post Sarah Dyer appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

SIDS Awareness Walk returns on October 23

The Cedartown City Commission approved an annual event that returns to the sidewalks and streets of Main Street later this month, and encouraged local residents to show their support for finding out why Sudden Infant Death Syndrome occurs. The annual A Walk for Hope is set to return to downtown Cedartown this coming Sunday, October […] The post SIDS Awareness Walk returns on October 23 appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Mosaic Place set to celebrate 4th anniversary on October 24

All invited to participate in evening event Make sure to set some time aside for Monday, October 24 as Mosaic Place is hosting a fourth anniversary celebration in Cedartown. The 6 p.m. event is open for all to attend and take part, per Program Manager Lydia Goodson. She said that Mosaic Place will be giving […] The post Mosaic Place set to celebrate 4th anniversary on October 24 appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy