Jamie Sue Pope

Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope

Ms. Jamie Sue Garrett Pope , age 51, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1970. She was the daughter of the late James R. and Donna Faye Hardin Garrett.

Ms. Pope is survived by her daughter, Samantha Pope Boatner (Tony); son, Lane Pope; sisters, Lisa Garrett and Renonda Wills; brother, Ricky Garrett; grandchildren, Anzlei Carter, Hunter Boatner, Emmie Boatner, and Weston Pope; and ex-husband, John Pope.

Ms. Pope is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Donna LeeAnn Pope.

In keeping with Ms. Pope’s wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at three o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Searles officiating.

The family of Ms. Pope will receive family and friends on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from two o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

