ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push

Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
wrganews.com

Notice Of Called Board Meeting

ROME, GA – The Rome City Schools Board of Education will have a Called Board Meeting on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Rome City Schools Board Room, 508 East Second Street, Rome, Georgia 30161. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the FY24 Capital Outlay Project Application and other matters.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 28, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 28, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
budgettravel.com

Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'

You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trail of candy wrappers leads Ga. deputies to 9 people accused of leading burglary ring

NEWNAN, Ga. — A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to nine people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that bag of Milky Way candy bars was critical to solving the case. They say the trail of wrappers led them right to a group of people they believe were responsible for several burglaries.
NEWNAN, GA
Polk Today

CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade

Cedartown High School dressed up and had fun on Thursday afternoon as they took over Main Street for the annual Homecoming Parade. This year’s Grand Marshals Chubb and CHS Teacher of the Year Sonya Triplett acted as grand marshals for the parade that saw Homecoming Court members, the football team, the band, youth football and […] The post CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Polk Today

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy