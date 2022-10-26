Rescue Spotlight: Paws4You Rescue in Miami

When Carol Caridad founded Paws4You Rescue in 2007, she didn’t know what she was getting into. She did, however, know that something needed to be done about pet abandonment and abuse in her community.

A 2009 trip a county shelter resulted in Caridad bringing dozens of dogs back to Paws4You, marking a significant moment for the rescue.

“At the time [the county shelter] was euthanizing 100 animals a day. I walked into one room and there were black stars on all these moms’ and puppies’ name cards. I asked why, and they said they’re in line for euthanasia,” Caridad explained. When she backed into a cart of black bags, she knew what the fate of these dogs would be if she didn’t act.

She continued, “I said, ‘I’ll take the whole room and we’ll just figure it out.’ And that kind of became my tagline, ‘We’ll just figure it out.'”

And figure it out she did. As if rescuing a room of puppies and their mothers wasn’t enough of an undertaking, Caridad just kept going. For over 12,000 dogs in Miami and the surrounding area, Paws4You is their savior. Of course, this isn’t without emotional, physical, and financial sacrifice. Helping the helpless isn’t a glamorous job, but for Caridad, it’s the only way to live.

If you’re in the Miami area and would like to help Paws4You, there are endless volunteer opportunities to peruse on their website . If you are able to support Paws4You financially, consider donating through DogTime’s fundraiser, available here , or buying something from their Amazon Wishlist, available here .

Howloween at Paws4You

Halloween at Paws4You is kind of a big deal.

The aptly-named “Howloween” celebration will be the rescue’s 12th Halloween-themed fundraising and adoption event. It takes place this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Pinecrest Gardens. Festivities include a dog costume contest, specialty drinks, local business booths, and, of course, lots and lots of pups. Tickets for Howloween are available here . Check out some of the dogs who will be available for adoption below!

Freedom

Lizzo

Milkshake

Pickle

Eleven

Rambo

Reese

Titos

