ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Rescue Spotlight: Paws4You Rescue in Miami

By Darby McNally
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VFRF_0indsXj600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234nMe_0indsXj600

Image courtesy of Paws4You

When Carol Caridad founded Paws4You Rescue in 2007, she didn’t know what she was getting into. She did, however, know that something needed to be done about pet abandonment and abuse in her community.

A 2009 trip a county shelter resulted in Caridad bringing dozens of dogs back to Paws4You, marking a significant moment for the rescue.

“At the time [the county shelter] was euthanizing 100 animals a day. I walked into one room and there were black stars on all these moms’ and puppies’ name cards. I asked why, and they said they’re in line for euthanasia,” Caridad explained. When she backed into a cart of black bags, she knew what the fate of these dogs would be if she didn’t act.

She continued, “I said, ‘I’ll take the whole room and we’ll just figure it out.’ And that kind of became my tagline, ‘We’ll just figure it out.'”

And figure it out she did. As if rescuing a room of puppies and their mothers wasn’t enough of an undertaking, Caridad just kept going. For over 12,000 dogs in Miami and the surrounding area, Paws4You is their savior. Of course, this isn’t without emotional, physical, and financial sacrifice. Helping the helpless isn’t a glamorous job, but for Caridad, it’s the only way to live.

If you’re in the Miami area and would like to help Paws4You, there are endless volunteer opportunities to peruse on their website . If you are able to support Paws4You financially, consider donating through DogTime’s fundraiser, available here , or buying something from their Amazon Wishlist, available here .

Howloween at Paws4You

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0N9z_0indsXj600

Image courtesy of Paws4You

Halloween at Paws4You is kind of a big deal.

The aptly-named “Howloween” celebration will be the rescue’s 12th Halloween-themed fundraising and adoption event. It takes place this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Pinecrest Gardens. Festivities include a dog costume contest, specialty drinks, local business booths, and, of course, lots and lots of pups. Tickets for Howloween are available here . Check out some of the dogs who will be available for adoption below!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5w6P_0indsXj600

    Freedom

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d84L6_0indsXj600

    Lizzo

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RAYS_0indsXj600

    Milkshake

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359TpP_0indsXj600

    Pickle

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fX194_0indsXj600

    Eleven

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAc0I_0indsXj600

    Rambo

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3nIj_0indsXj600

    Reese

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXTeH_0indsXj600

    Titos

The post Rescue Spotlight: Paws4You Rescue in Miami appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Massive Yacht Fire in Miami Sends Boaters Diving Into the Water: WATCH

Chao ensued in Miami on Friday (October 28th) when a massive yacht fire sent terrified boaters diving into the water. According to Miami’s WSVN, The Miami Beach Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene of the yacht fire near the Miami Beach Marina. A cellphone video that was done from a nearby balcony showed the boat completely engulfed in flames. “Holy [expletive],” someone is heard in the video. “That boat really is on fire!”
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida

Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Trick or Treat: Here are South Florida Halloween events, pumpkin patches to visit

MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready. This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters. Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: Pumpkin patchesMiami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing

It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

24-hour MEGA Match-A-Thon festival and pet adoption event to be held at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral uniting families with their new fur-ever best friend

The 10th annual Miami-Dade County Animal Services’ MEGA Match-A-Thon, a one-of-a-kind 24-hour pet adoption event, kicks off on Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m., and runs all day through Saturday, Oct. 29, until 11:59 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Ave, Doral, FL 33122. Miami-Dade residents are invited to find their perfect match and new fur-ever best friend. Pets will go home ready for Halloween with a free pet costume, while supplies last. Adopters will also have a chance to win gifts and prizes. The family-friendly pet adoption petstravaganza helps pet lovers connect, fall in love with, and adopt from over 500 shelter dogs and cats.
DORAL, FL
cw34.com

Missing Boca Raton man found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 77-year-old Boca Raton resident Moises Dorta has been found safe. He was found in Deerfield Beach and is being reunited with his family. There is no further information at this time.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Parkland Talk

12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Large Yacht Goes Up in Flames in Waters Off Miami Beach

Rescue crews responded after a large yacht caught fire off Miami Beach Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they assisted Miami Beach Fire Rescue in responding to the blaze. Officials said there were no injuries. Footage showed the boat on fire as a cloud of black smoke rose into the air.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination

Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy