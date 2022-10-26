On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.

