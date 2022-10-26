ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction

Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police K9s Earn Awards

Prescott Valley Police K9 teams Officer Cameron Kinsey with Chewy, and Officer Justin Ellison with Kato brought home awards this week after competing in the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials October 22 and 23 at WestWorld in Scottsdale. The event, sponsored by the Arizona Law Enforcement K9 Association (ALECA) brought...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott East Highway Construction Update

Prescott East Highway Construction Update
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Bulletproof Vests Being Sought for K9 Team

“We want our Quad Cities communities to show their support in every way possible for our beleaguered law enforcement officials,” Riley said. A lifelong love for animals, especially dogs, has led Prescott Valley resident Amber Riley into a career that has her searching for opportunities to raise funds and support the purchase of bullet proof vests for K9 police dogs.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Halloween Can be Safe and Fun

The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages safe and secure trick-or-treating with Halloween fast approaching. Parents can share several easy and effective behaviors with their kids to help reduce the risk of injury and increase their enjoyment. Children should not go out alone on Halloween- Children under the age of 12...
SignalsAZ

Glamour Red Kale: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Glamour Red Kale! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Few Flowers are more elegant in Fall than this Watters select...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Police Halloween DUI Task Force Notice

The Prescott Police Department along with Prescott Valley Police, and Highway Patrol will be participating in a DUI task force during Halloween weekend as a part of efforts to keep the roadways safe. The DUI task force is made possible through grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Happy Jack Lodge Answering Recreation Demand, Easing Forest Impacts

Popular RV site teaches outdoor ethics, provides services. Julie Pendergast walks through the scenic beauty of Happy Jack, enjoying the stately old growth ponderosa pines, gnarly oak trees and abundance of wildlife including red tail hawks, hummingbirds, deer, elk and squirrels. As the manager of Happy Jack Lodge & RV, located on Lake Mary Road between Mormon Lake and Clints Well, Pendergast calls out to recreationists by name and asks about their spouses and grandchildren.
HAPPY JACK, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lisa’s Spectacular Colors of Fall: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s spectacular colors of Fall. Great Fall color has just arrived at the garden center including Burning Bush, Oregon grape Holly, Nandina, Amur Maple, and Hellebore (Lenten Rose). Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all the great Fall color!
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Book Your Straight Talk with Karen Time

The city opened new November and December appointments for Straight Talk with Karen, a program in which once a month, residents can come to City Hall and sit down with City Manager Karen Osburn to discuss any topic of their choice. The goal of this popular program is to facilitate...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Student of the Week – Oct 28th

The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) would like to recognize first grader George Cuevas of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the weekend October 28, 2022. The staff at Territorial Early Childhood Center say that George Cuevas is a gentle, focused first-grade student...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
MomJunky

Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost

If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School

On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics

The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Chamber 2022 Business Awards

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce featuring the 2022 Prescott Area Young Professionals (PAYP) Business Awards was held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center. These awards recognized members of the community for their outstanding achievements. Guest speakers of the awards ceremony included Steve Bracety from...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley. Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

It’s Feeding Time in the Garden: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott say that it’s feeding time in the garden! Learn if you should use the All Purpose Food on all your trees or if Fruit and Vegetable Food is better on your fruit trees. Find out when is the best time to apply Aluminum Sulfate on evergreens and if you can prune your spruce tree.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Medina Hospitality Brings The Edison Market to Prescott in 2023

Owners of multiple boutique hotels debut upscale mixed-use market concept. Medina Hospitality, the locally based hospitality firm with brands focused on creating unique and memorable guest experiences, has announced the launch of its latest project — The Edison Market. This upscale convenience market featuring a coffee shop and upscale eatery is set to open at 447 S. Montezuma St. in downtown Prescott next year.
PRESCOTT, AZ

