Read full article on original website
Related
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County
In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Charlie George
Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/27- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Since it was just two of us, we ordered an appetizer to help fluff up our picture count, which is still small. Their lettuce wraps had a vegetarian option, which we selected. So instead of chicken they use tofu. I was pretty excited about this and was disappointed when the kitchen read the ticket wrong and we were brought out chicken lettuce wraps. I made my husband eat it all by himself, but once the serve came back around, he told her of the mistake and surprisingly they boxed up the correct dish for us to take home. The flavor was on point for the lettuce wraps, with the exception of having a small cuts of lettuce to wrap the yummy goodness in, he was overall pleased with the dish.
Hopkins-Rains hay show returns in 2022
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results
Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:
Obituary for Maxine Dodd
Graveside service for Maxine Dodd, age 81 of Como, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev, CJ Duffy officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Dodd passed on October 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Maxine was bon on...
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
SSISD board briefs for October 19, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 19, 2022. No one from the public requested to address the Board. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. A report was given of Red Ribbon Week activities. Red Ribbon Week will be...
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Vendor map and info for 53rd annual Hopkins County Stew
VENDOR MARKET INFO (spot map/ business/ goods):. 12 Long Lost Sister Boutique Women’s Wear & Accs. 13 Crystalline Creations Handcrafted Crystal Jewelry. 20 Tumblin’ Over You Tumblers, Keychains, Pens, Water Bottles. 21 These Heifers Gift Barn Women’s Wear & Accs. 22 Community Players T-Shirts, Firepit Raffle. 23...
Obituary for Miguel Cadena
Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation names Vaughans as 2023 gala chairs
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as...
Sulphur Springs FFA wins big at State Fair Dairy
This past weekend Sulphur Springs had 4 FFA members travel to the State Fair of Texas Dairy Show. Tripp Smith and Dotti Smith showed Holstein heifers and a cow raised from their dairy. Wayne Hinton also showed 3 Holstein heifers. Jayden Arledge showed 2 Brown Swiss heifers. All 4 had...
Many options for food and fun at 53rd annual Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, vendor market and more at Buford Park.
Ag in the classroom 2022
Ag in the classroom is a blast! Every year, AgriLife agents educate over 700 students from Hopkins, Rains, Franklin, Delta and Wood Counties on topics such as goats, chicken, dairy, beef, 4H, honey and more. Thank you to our dedicated educators for sharing a love of agriculture with the future generations.
Obituary for Cassidy Cartridge
Funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001 in Denton, Texas to Clint...
Help-A-Child Benefit 2022
Happening now: Help-A-Child benefit at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Loads of fun and profits go to Hopkins county kids in need!
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
TxDOT Road Report for 10/18
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 17, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0