Since it was just two of us, we ordered an appetizer to help fluff up our picture count, which is still small. Their lettuce wraps had a vegetarian option, which we selected. So instead of chicken they use tofu. I was pretty excited about this and was disappointed when the kitchen read the ticket wrong and we were brought out chicken lettuce wraps. I made my husband eat it all by himself, but once the serve came back around, he told her of the mistake and surprisingly they boxed up the correct dish for us to take home. The flavor was on point for the lettuce wraps, with the exception of having a small cuts of lettuce to wrap the yummy goodness in, he was overall pleased with the dish.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO