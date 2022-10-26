Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
The Phillies Didn’t Just Beat the Astros on the Scoreboard, But on Defense Too
The discrepancy between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros on defense is obvious to anyone with eyes. The Astros have more Gold Glove nominations and sit atop the leaderboards for just about every defense statistic. They have 101 more defensive runs saved than the Phillies. That estimates Houston won...
Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time
Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
Phillies bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Astros
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Thomson Managed an Incredible Ballgame in His World Series Debut
J.T. Realmuto was the hero for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, but the true MVP of the game wasn't even a player at all – it was manager Rob Thomson. The man known affectionately as 'Topper' made several high-risk, high-reward pitching decisions to keep the game close, and his daring bullpen management ultimately paid off with a Game 1 victory.
Jose Trevino Exceeded Expectations in First Season With Yankees
When the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino on April 2, no one knew New York had acquired an All-Star catcher. The trade, which sent Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers, happened just a few days before Opening Day. Ben Rortvedt, acquired in a separate deal with the Twins, figured to be New York’s backup entering spring training, but an oblique injury made space for Trevino and ultimately allowed him to seize the starting job from Kyle Higashioka.
