Opinion: County Council must take concrete action against antisemitism
We are responding to the Oct. 15 letter by Katherine Head regarding the Montgomery County Council’s proposed adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The definition itself is very simple:. “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews....
Board of Education candidates discuss key issues at Bethesda Beat forum
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, to correct the age of Esther Wells, which was listed incorrectly due to an editing error. With less than two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, candidates for the Montgomery County Board of Education shared their views on issues ranging from school safety to test scores and staffing shortages in an election forum hosted Wednesday night by Bethesda Beat.
Opinion: We need more than business as usual to mitigate staff shortages
It will take more than business as usual to solve the staffing shortage crisis facing our public schools, including in Montgomery County. As a long-time educator, I know firsthand the physical, emotional and mental demands needed to ensure students have every opportunity to succeed. The invisible work carried out by staff inside and outside of the classroom, such as overseeing student clubs or serving as a trusted adult, often goes unnoticed or unappreciated. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has operated too long on the same hiring processes and mechanisms to maintain school staffing. I believe we can do better with the staffing situation. What we need is to apply innovative strategies to achieve quality staffing for future years to come.
Trone vs. Parrott rematch heats up in final days before Nov. 8 election
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the 6th Congressional District. For much of Maryland’s electorate this year, the November ballot features only a handful...
Improve Someone’s Health
Care for Your Health (care4yourhealth.org) strives to provide multicultural health care to elders that supports life changes, enhances enjoyment and promotes aging in place. In addition to organizing immunization events in the community, the organization provides primary care in office and at home plus hospital at home services. It is expanding toward holistic delivery of health services, with grief counseling, social assistance and podiatry.
Help Someone Succeed in College
CollegeTracks (collegetracksusa.org) empowers first-generation-to-college students and students from immigrant and low-income households in Montgomery County, helping them bridge systemic opportunity gaps to get to and through postsecondary education and on a career pathway. CollegeTracks believes that every student deserves a pathway to prosperity, and that education will help build a brighter future for Montgomery County.
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake. The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions.
Give a child a chance
Advancing Black Lives in Education (ABLE) (advancingblacklives.org) is committed to supporting Black children in recognizing and using their educational talents and abilities to reach their highest academic potential; providing research-based academic interventions that support the reinforcement, growth and sustainability of educational success for Black children; and empowering Black parents to effectively advocate for schools to address the educational needs of their children.
Guide to Giving 2022
All of the organizations that follow have been recommended by either The Community Foundation in Montgomery County, the Catalogue for Philanthropy or the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County. The nonprofits provided a description of their work and ideas for ways to help. If an organization offers Student Service Learning hours (SSL) or internships, we noted that under volunteer opportunities.
Your Money Questions, Answered
Rockville financial planner Howard Perlroth says he’s often struck by how many couples have never discussed some of life’s biggest money decisions. In countless conversations, he’s asked the pair sitting in front of him about who’s going to pay for their child’s college education. “One says, ‘We’re going to pay it all.’ And the other says, ‘[The child] is going to have skin in the game,’ ” says Perlroth of Gartenhaus Wealth Management. “And they say it at the same time, and then they look at each other.”
Support the Arts and Humanities
AmaZing Theatre Co. (amazingtheatre.org), which is nestled in a historic district, provides workshops to encourage actors and playwrights, and produces socially significant plays based on current and historical events that affect the lives of Americans, particularly in Black/African American communities. Headquartered: Ashton/Sandy Spring. Serves: Metro region. What a donation buys:
Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market celebrates 90 years
What started as a way for women to earn income during the Great Depression has evolved into a larger cooperative serving the community of Bethesda for 90 years. The Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market at 7155 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda will celebrate its dedication to the Bethesda community with a Harvest and Halloween party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016
Man convicted of robbing same Silver Spring bank he robbed in 2016. A Baltimore man was convicted Wednesday of robbing the same Silver Spring bank he pleaded guilty to robbing in 2016. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was convicted on one count of robbery Wednesday by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. [WJLA]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Potomac
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Seven Locks Road near Gainsborough Road in Potomac, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the Young Israel Ezras Israel of Potomac temple, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter.
Washington, D.C., man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2013 Rockville murder
A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge after he was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2013 incident at a Rockville home. Bryan Bird, 31, was ordered by Judge John Maloney to serve 40 years in prison and...
Silver Spring cyclist, 19, dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run, county police say
A 19-year-old cyclist from Silver Spring has died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck Sunday night by a car traveling on Georgia Avenue near Janet Road in Glenmont, Montgomery County police said Friday. William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said during a press conference...
Three injured in fire at downtown Silver Spring high-rise apartment building
Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane in downtown Silver Spring, according to authorities. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital; two people were...
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
