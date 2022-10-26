ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
SHERIDAN, WY
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program

WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers

EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
UTAH STATE
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
“Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” letter to the editor

Letter Provided by Randy Bunney from Fort Ripley, MN. The BI’s article “Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” reads like the writer is looking in the rear view mirror instead of ahead. Sure. EV battery performance sags, as you point out, during the winter. Tip of the hat to you there, as that story about cold operating conditions is underreported. And, yes, EV driving ranges need to improve — quickly.
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
No Telltale Signs Yet Of Recession In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As speculation over the potential for a national recession continues, the latest national and Wyoming reports so far aren’t showing signs typical of a recession. Wyoming’s MACRO report highlights a 2.7% increase in total jobs through August year over year,...
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
