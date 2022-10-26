Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
county17.com
Hageman visits Ramaco Carbon coal technology and research hub in Sheridan
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming U.S. House Republican candidate Harriet Hageman toured coal technology research and manufacturing hub Ramaco Carbon in Sheridan Oct. 21. Ramaco Carbon is the U.S.’ first fully integrated mine resource, research and manufacturing coal-to-carbon technology platform focused on creating coal-to-products, a Ramaco news release said. Ramaco’s Innovating Carbon Advanced Material research park staff partner with researchers from national labs and universities to create high-value uses for coal, instead of petroleum, as a building block for advanced carbon-based products and materials.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
oilcity.news
Grand Teton elk reduction program starts Nov. 5; 475 hunting permits authorized for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Federal and state wildlife resource managers have determined that an elk reduction program is necessary in Grand Teton National Park this season, the park said in a press release Thursday. The need for the program is determined on an annual basis depending on how the Jackson...
wyo4news.com
Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to expand Food For Kids Program
WYOMING — Food Bank of Wyoming is proud to announce the organization recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support their Totes of Hope™ program. The Save the Children Promising Practices grant will support Food Bank of Wyoming’s efforts to alleviate hunger for children across the state.
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
bridgervalleypioneer.com
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for volunteers
EVANSTON — Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
capcity.news
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education, or RIDE, Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Are You Brave Enough For 3 Nights Alone In This Wyoming Ghost Town?
Sure, let's spend 3 nights camping out in the middle of nowhere, in what is now a Wyoming Ghost town. What could go wrong?. Ever hear of Gebo Wyoming? Probably not. There are just a few ruins there now. Gebo is a ghost town located in Hot Springs County Wyoming....
Branding Iron Online
“Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” letter to the editor
Letter Provided by Randy Bunney from Fort Ripley, MN. The BI’s article “Electric cars won’t cut it in Wyoming” reads like the writer is looking in the rear view mirror instead of ahead. Sure. EV battery performance sags, as you point out, during the winter. Tip of the hat to you there, as that story about cold operating conditions is underreported. And, yes, EV driving ranges need to improve — quickly.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
cowboystatedaily.com
No Telltale Signs Yet Of Recession In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As speculation over the potential for a national recession continues, the latest national and Wyoming reports so far aren’t showing signs typical of a recession. Wyoming’s MACRO report highlights a 2.7% increase in total jobs through August year over year,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Good Samaritans Rescue Antelope Stuck In Barbed-Wire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Jaymie Litzel sees it, the loss of one of her fiancé’s high-end shoes was a small price to pay for sparing an antelope buck from what would have been an agonizing death. “He got a cool horn accessory...
Comments / 0