FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
WCPO
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case. The boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. There are two adults charged in the case and one of them remains at large.
This Fish Found in Indiana Waters Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of a Horror Movie
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
AES Indiana receiving more reports of scams, here's what to look out for
AES Indiana is sharing a message to their customers after they say they're seeing an increase in phone scams where callers claim to be from the company.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
WXIA 11 Alive
KFC worker hospitalized, barber shop damaged in southwest Atlanta shooting
The KFC worker was shot at the restaurant along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Atlanta Police say shots were fired around the corner near a barber shop on MLK Blvd.
ABC7 Chicago
Nevada's Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man after GPS led couple astray
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A missing couple's story sparked change in Nevada's Silver Alert system. The video featured is from a previous report. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through...
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
WXIA 11 Alive
Halloween Weekend, Trick-Or-Treat Forecast for Atlanta and North Georgia
ATLANTA — The Halloween weekend forecast for Atlanta and north Georgia may bring you a few spooks and frights, with a likely chance of ghastly H2O falling from the sky. The 11 Alive StormTrackers, masters of weather prognostication, have you covered. Here's what you need to know about rain chances this weekend and what to expect around trick-or-treat time.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia breaks historic records for most early voting ballots case
It's national early voting day! Peach tree state voters have casted over 1 million votes.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 hurt after shooting near KFC along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, APD says
APD said one person was shot at the KFC at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. The location is not far from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
foxwilmington.com
A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
Woman gets life in prison for fatally shooting man at DeKalb hotel
An Atlanta woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a DeKalb County hotel room in 2...
